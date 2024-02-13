Here Is Whoopi Goldberg's Hilarious Reaction to 'The View's Legal Note Interruption

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 1, 2023. It has since been updated.

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the most hilarious and strong-willed hosts on the show. Her vigor followed by her warm and caring nature, along with some sarcasm, has made her a beloved personality on The View. While Goldberg is known for her expressive nature, this old episode is a testament to why fans adore her. In this episode from August 2023, Goldberg responded hilariously when she was asked to deliver a 'legal note' to co-host Sunny Hostin.

The show has often observed legal notices on several occasions; however, Goldberg was irritated because this one came while she was making a point. In a heated conversation with Behar regarding Trump's reelection as President, the two co-hosts were in quite a conundrum. As per a poll read by Behar on the show, "69 percent of the Republican Party wants Trump to be the nominee" for the upcoming elections. Upon speculation, Behar claims that this is probably what "millions" of people believe and think.

Former Trump White House aide @MilesTaylorUSA joins @SRuhle to discuss Trump's particular brand of intimidation and the danger of his reelection. https://t.co/ZutQ1ThK3r pic.twitter.com/kgHzkWF11X — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 27, 2023

Goldberg immediately chimes in with her response and expresses how that wasn't the case. "No, it doesn't; it only translates to the people they spoke to," explained Goldberg. She went ahead to question the audience to make her point: "Did anybody call y'all? Any Republicans?". After noticing the audience's reaction, Goldberg turned to continue her conversation with Behar. And then said, "They could call more people."

It was at this juncture that Goldberg was interrupted by a member of The View team—an off-camera crew member. Just as the actress was beaming to make her point and wanted to continue, the crew member interrupted her and urged her to deliver a legal note to Sunny Hostin.

The crew member was desperately urging Goldberg to take notice of the instruction. And upon taking notice of this, Goldberg seemed rather upset. She said, "Yeah, I know she's got a legal note, but I also have a point". Then she claimed that she just wanted to make it before she could deliver the note to Hostin. "I just want to make the point," she claimed.

Goldberg then pauses as she aims to finish with a savage yet valid point; shortly after the pause ends, she looks up in disappointment at losing her train of thought. "Now you pissed me off. Forget it!" said Goldberg in a lighthearted manner as she laughed at what happened. Finally, she turned to Hostin, who was beside her, while the others were keenly listening in on the conversation at play.

In conclusion, Goldberg looks at Hostin with a slight grin and says, "No, go ahead Sunny, you've got a legal note!" even though Hostin and others were urging Goldberg to continue with her comments. However, Goldberg denied it, and the show continued with Behar complaining about the timing of the legal notes they received.