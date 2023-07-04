‘The View’ Fans Slam the Hosts After Show Goes on Sudden Hiatus: “Are They on Vacation”

The View has announced a schedule change while airing a repeat episode on Monday after a brief hiatus. Fans who are frustrated by the lack of fresh episodes have been pleading with the talk show to come back.

Viewers recognized it wasn't a brand-new, live episode of The View as soon as it started airing on Monday during its regular time slot. The program said that an "encore presentation" from May 9 would be broadcast at the bottom left of the screen. A special segment for Teacher Appreciation Week with guest Senator Amy Klobuchar was featured on the rebroadcast, per The U.S. Sun.

One fan tweeted, “It’s hard enough to sit through a current episode of #Theview these days... why on earth would I even anticipate sitting through all these re-runs?” Another person wrote, “ANOTHER encore presentation?! What is going on?’” while a third said, “So I guess we’re not getting new episodes today or tomorrow? I wish I had as many days off as these women get off! Have a great day fam!” Another follower of the show inquired, “Why so many repeats? Are they on vacation or something?” The hosts, in fact, are on vacation.

Reruns of The View will be broadcast every day during its sabbatical during the week of the Fourth of July. The May 11 episode starring Chris Tucker and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges will air on Tuesday, and the episode from May 17 starring Sigourney Weaver, Patricia Clarkson, and Trace Lysette will air on Wednesday. The May 18 broadcast starring Michael J. Fox and Ariana Madix will be replayed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Joy Ride stars Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu’s episode from last week will re-air on Friday. According to 1iota, which helps fill in crowds for TV program tapings, the show is supposedly planned to return with new episodes beginning on Monday, July 10.

It's hard enough to sit through a current episode of #Theview these days... why on earth would I even anticipate sitting through all these re-runs?🙄 — hesouttamylife (@Ilive4u4me) July 3, 2023

On Friday, June 30, The View began its hiatus by showing an older episode from May. Actress Ellie Kemper and ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts were guests on the broadcast, which aired on May 2, 2023. Viewers explained that this move especially disturbed them on this particular day because they wanted to hear the hosts discuss extremely current political issues.

Damnit ANOTHER encore presentation ?! What is going on?’ #TheView — Absolut.LIBRA (@LibraAbsolut) July 3, 2023

One upset fan tweeted, “Really @ABC? This of all days is not the day for an encore presentation.” Another fan wrote, “Tuned in to #TheView only to see a #rerun. #6abc there is too much going on not to have live shows daily.” A third person said, “Damn today's #TheView is a rerun?? I wanted to hear them cry about the SCOTUS decision.”

Many supporters stated that they were particularly excited to hear the hosts discuss recent Supreme Court decisions. The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan was denied by the Supreme Court months before college students were supposed to start making their loan payments again. The court ordered student loan borrowers to repay their whole college debt in a 6 to 3 vote along party lines.

