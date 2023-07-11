Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Pics With Bestie La La Anthony With Hilarious Warning: “Leave Us Alone”

Media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian shared two throwback photos on Instagram with her friend La La Anthony, giving a playful warning to anyone considering interrupting their apparent happiness. The 42-year-old captioned the pictures from the past, taken at the CFDA Fashion Awards, with a request to be left alone, adding a laughing emoji.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The founder of SKIMS posted two throwback photos of herself and Anthony, 41, on Instagram on Saturday along with a funny warning for anyone who might be tempted to approach the "happy" pair. She captioned the photo, “If u see us happy just leave us alone plz, we deserve this,” accompanied by a laughing emoji. The throwback photos show the duo posing at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City in November 2022, according to People.

Kardashian wore a strapless see-through Dolce & Gabbana dress, and her then-blonde hair was pulled back to complement her outfit. Anthony sported a stylish updo and a one-shoulder Rick Owens gown. In the first picture, Kardashian was looking straight at the camera as her buddy was leaning over while pouting with a serious expression.

The pair seemed more excited in the second photo, where they can be seen leaning in toward one another. Anthony expressed her appreciation for the post's sentiment in the comments section by stating, "ONE MILLION PERCENT!!!" Khloé Kardashian, Kim's sister, responded with "!!!!!!" in the comments section.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Just a few days prior, People reported that there is no romantic relationship between Kardashian and Tom Brady, despite a source claiming that the founder of SKIMS had a "crush" on the former NFL player. Brady, 45, and the reality star both attended The Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's celebrity-studded White Party over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the Hamptons. The bash saw some of the biggest A-listers assemble in their all-white outfits.

Although there have been whispers of a romance between the two, sources told People that there was little interaction between them at the celebration. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," according to a first source. "Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," a second insider revealed.

After their brief conversation, the first insider claimed that Kardashian was heard telling pals that she thought the former NFL quarterback was attractive. "Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom." Despite this, a third source informed the outlet that the businesswoman and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers athlete are still not involved romantically. "They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other," the insider said. "Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now."

