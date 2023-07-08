Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Are "Just Friends" With Lot of "Respect" for Each Other

Kim Kardashian has been linked with former football quarterback, Tom Brady on numerous occasions. The alleged couple was spotted attending the exclusive white-themed Fourth of July party thrown by the CEO of Fanatics, Michael Rubin at the Hamptons. However, various sources told Page Six that the former Super Bowl champion spoke with the billionaire beauty mogul "only briefly."

Daily Mail previously claimed that 45-year-old Brady and 42-year-old Kardashian were seen flirting or dancing together. Reports had also suggested that the duo was being "super flirty" at the high-flying Hollywood event. However, insiders now confirm that this was not the case. Brady was, in fact, spotted “talking to different women," not only to Kardashian. “Kim and Tom are friends and have a lot of respect for each other,” a source said. They added that the SKIMS founder is focusing on her family and businesses right now, and not entertaining relationships, thus squashing all alleged romance rumors between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The former football player and the Hulu star were present at Rubin's $50 million mansion — but were not photographed together. However, they each praised the extravaganza through separate Instagram posts. Brady captioned his post from the party, “Nobody does a party like @michaelrubin definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes today. Happy 4th of July!" Kardashian shared a carousel of images from the white event with the caption, "Michael Rubin's White Party What a night! Still recovering!" The Brady-Kardashian dating rumors were sparked in May when Page Six claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was interested in investing in a vacation property in Brady’s exclusive Bahamian neighborhood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Kardashian had sort Brady's advice before making the trip to Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas. An insider source had then claimed, “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.” The reality star had spent the weekend checking out potential luxurious mansions at Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas, where Brady also has a place. A source close to the Kardashians revealed that she is “very familiar” with the community and had traveled there multiple times in the past. “She’s been eyeing property there for quite some time,” the source had added while refuting the romance rumors between Brady and the star businesswoman.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevin Winter

Brady and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, announced their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The former couple presently co-parent daughter Vivian Lake Brady, 10, and son Benjamin Rein Brady, 13. The former quarterback player also shares a 15-year-old son, Jack Edward Thomas, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Kardashian officially divorced rapper Kanye West in November 2022, and the ex-couple currently co-parent four children: daughters North West, 10, and Chicago West, 5, and sons Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 4. Kardashian has also been in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. The couple split up in August 2022 after nine months of dating.

