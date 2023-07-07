Kim Kardashian’s ‘Super Flirty’ Behavior With Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s Party Escalates Romance Rumors

Kim Kardashian utilized her holiday weekend to the max at billionaire Michael Rubin's Fourth of July private party. She danced, drank, and "flirted" around her new alleged beau Tom Brady. The 42-year-old couldn't resist the presence of her possible "crush" and supposedly got "very close to him" during the wild night out, reported The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

The SKIMS founder is reported to be dating the 45-year-old American footballer. Apparently, the sparks of their romance were flying inside Rubin's star-studded bash at his estate in the Hamptons. An inside source told Daily Mail that the two were "super flirty with each other."

The duo was first seen "during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night," dished the insider. The mother-of-four had been "pursuing" him throughout the party, with the source adding that "Tom is exactly her type." The up-close-and-personal contact between the two certainly raises questions if the "celebrity crush" Kardashian was so tight-lipped about before is, in fact, Brady.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Although there are no photographs of the two posing together, the insiders maintain they enjoyed each other's company and made the most of the wild party. Apart from the NFL star and the reality television personality, Rubin's party had several A-listers of Hollywood in attendance: Hailey and Justin Bieber, Dixie D'Amelio, Jay-Z, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez, per Page Six. The former footballer chatted away with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and Ravens wideout Odell Beckham Jr., while Kardashian was photographed with Rubin, 50, her good friend La La Anthony, and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé.

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

The fashion mogul posted photos from the party on her Instagram account with the caption, "MICHAEL RUBIN'S WHITE PARTY. What a night! Still recovering!" She also answered a fan question on Twitter that asked, "Wondering whether Kim actually took this shot," over a photo where she's raising a toast for the memorable night. Kardashian quickly replied, "Oh! I sure did. Times 11." It's unclear what really happened inside the party as Rubin has a strict "no-media policy" for his parties.

Brady was previously married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Their divorce was confirmed in October 2022. Kardashian settled her divorce with Ye in November 2022 after suffering a great deal of mental tension due to her ex-husband's erratic online behaviors.

Kardashian and Brady first hit the dating rumors when a report by Page Six revealed the businesswoman was hunting for a vacation property in Brady's exclusive Bahamian neighborhood in May 2023, per New York Post. She contacted Brady for advice, and tabloids suspect a "budding romance."

However, a source refuted the dating rumors by saying, "Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned and asked him for his advice on Baker's Bay." Entertainment Tonight reported, "Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating." Brady purchased his vacation home at Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, which is an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas.

The NFL star is a father of three: daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with Bundchen, and a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, actress Bridget Moynahan.

