Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Reconnected Over Dinner Amid Kanye West's Public Outbursts

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were recently spotted dining together after reportedly reconnecting over Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West's wild online rants. Kardashian and Brady met for the first time, amid her impending divorce from West, who made several accusations against her online, last year. The latest sighting of The Kardashians star and the ex-NFL champion sparked a frenzy of speculation, with many wondering if there is anything more to their meeting.

West had reportedly told Kardashian, “To come home to God or go marry #TomBrady‼” Essentially Sports reports that West gave this shocking statement during an interview with InfoWars right after Brady and his supermodel ex, Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce. The clip has become one of the most sensational and widely circulated viral videos. Reports have since been swirling that the SKIMS founder and the ex-football quarterback are dating, and Page Six now reports that Kardashian is ready to invest in a vacation property in Brady's Bahamian neighborhood.

According to Forbes, the Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club is an exclusive private beach community located along a stretch of the Bahamian island of Great Guana Cay in the Abacos. Sources close to The Kardashian star have revealed, “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.” A source added that Kardashian is “very familiar” with the community and has traveled there multiple times in the past. “She’s been eyeing property there for quite some time,” the source revealed. "[Brady] set her up with a few places to look at and she came over [and] they did dinner."

Deuxmoi, the gossip Instagram account which ironically also blew out the news of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split has once again spilled the beans about Brady and Kardashian. The account claims the reality star was recently spotted using Brady's golf cart to cruise around the area.

However, Page Six confirms that 45-year-old Brady was not present in the Bahamas during Kardashian's tour. A representative for Brady shut down the romance speculation and revealed that the two are commonly connected with Jens Grede, the marketing mogul behind both of their clothing brands. “They have friends in common,” said a source close to Kardashian. Another insider dispelled the dating rumors and said there’s currently “no romance” between the two.

Brady had purchased the beach vacation home with his now ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, years ago. The former couple had jetted off to Baker’s Bay to work on their marriage for a while. Recently the retired NFL star player had taken 11 days off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp to spend some time at his scenic beach vacation home.

Kardashian has been previously linked to professional sports stars and also dated them. She was in a long-term relationship with former NFL running back, Reggie Bush, and even solemnized a 72-day marriage with ex-basketball player, Kris Humphries in 2011. She has been linked to football player, Miles Austin and soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo as well.