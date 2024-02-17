Blake Shelton to Team Up with 'Special' Gal Pal in Separate Career Move from Wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of the most adorable couples in the music industry. The musical prodigies often gush about each other in public and seem head over heels since tying the knot with each other. Lately, the duo seems to be having trouble in paradise, especially after Shelton has been spending some time away from home and his wife - something he doesn’t do very often. Moreover, many have been speculating on an alleged split between Shelton and Stefani. However, they’ve been quick to shut down rumors through their posts on Instagram which insinuate they’re still together. But, there might be another special gal that Shelton is partnering with. Who could this mystery woman be?

As per The U.S Sun, Shelton took to Instagram to announce his upcoming concert without Stefani. Shelton took to the platform to reveal the names of his “very special friends” such as Vince Gill, Wade Hayes, and the Swon Brothers, followed by the lady of the hour: Kristen Chenoweth - a Tony Award winner. The benefit concert is set to be held around the end of March at the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The colorful yet rustic Post that featured the colors red, black, and yellow highlighted the names of his performers.

He took to the caption writing, “Y’all knew I had something extra up my sleeve…” He continued to write, “The legendary @vincegillofficial will be joining us for All for the Hall, hosted by veteran TV and radio personality @stormewarren of TuneIn Radio’s The Big 615!”

The country singer explained the reason behind such a glamorous concert, claiming it’s a “show for a great cause, supporting the @countrymusichof.” Lastly, he encouraged his followers to purchase tickets to the show. Furthermore, he expressed his elation to see as many people as possible!

While this great cause included great names, an eagle-eyed fan took note of how his wife’s name was missing from the list. The person said, “We’re ready!! Hope Gwen sings too.” This begs the question of why Shelton didn’t consider his ultra-talented wife for the highly anticipated gig. Recently, the couple has been spending time apart from each other, sparking concerns among their well-wishers. The couple has yet to comment about their current relationship status including whether or not they’re still married or estranged.

While many continue to speculate about the couple’s love life, Shelton shared a snippet of their time on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. The husband and wife duo sand Purple Irises together in great harmony and love! Stefani looked stunning in an all-pink retro-like ensemble. Her Barbie-like aesthetic matched the vibe of the song. Shelton on the other hand went with a black shirt and suit set followed by matching pants.