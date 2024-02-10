Queen Camilla 'Encouraged' King Charles to Break This Royal Tradition Following Cancer Diagnosis

Traditions in the Royal Family are something that is strictly adhered to by every single member from King Charles to the youngest members of the family. Be it courtship, marriage, or even children, there’s much to take into account. It truly isn’t as rosy as it often seems to be with members. This is why it’s surprising to note how Queen Camilla managed to convince her husband to break a certain annual tradition following his cancer diagnosis earlier this week which has caused much concern across the world.

An expert speaking to The Mirror UK claimed that the queen has greatly encouraged her husband to break an age-old tradition that’s been followed since before the late Queen Elizabeth’s time. Usually, the medical records of members of the aforementioned family are strictly kept under wraps for security reasons. However, the fact that Charles decided to share his diagnosis with the rest of the world was a surprising ordeal. Royal expert, Jennie Bond believes that it was his dear wife that convinced him to reveal his ongoing battle with his admirers.

Bond suggested, “I’m sure Camilla will have encouraged the King to break with royal tradition and be open about his diagnosis.” The expert continued to explain, “She’s a very straightforward person, which is one of the most refreshing things about her.” The queen is known to hone some of the primary traits of being a queen: gentle, kind, graceful, diplomatic, and deeply empathetic. Camilla’s alleged influence to reveal her husband’s diagnosis insinuates that she didn’t want him to feel alone in this journey. Moreover, it seems like a silent plea for many to remember him and support him on this path of battling cancer.

#throwback King Charles revealed that he and Queen Camilla were delivered by the same doctor as they visited King's College Hospital 10 years ago.



"My darling wife was born here but amazingly we had the same gynaecologist and nurse," the then Prince Charles told fascinated… pic.twitter.com/qc4Sv5oHhv — no context queen camilla 💙 (@nocontxtcamilla) January 23, 2024

The expert went on to gush about Camilla as his wife saying, “When she’s not out on maneuvers for the firm, she’ll be fussing over him like any other doting wife.” Furthermore, the expert empathizes with the couple who’ve been together for almost a decade. Bond remarked, “For a couple in their mid to late seventies, news like this is a sharp and unwelcome reminder of human mortality.” The royal expert also iterates the couple’s “limited years” to accomplish their personal and professional goals. Additionally, Bond alleged that the evergreen couple might just consider their circumstance a “blessing in disguise.”

Before concluding her thoughts, Bond talked about Camilla’s role in her husband’s road to recovery. She claimed that the queen is an “invaluable weapon in his arsenal as he faces the undeniable shock of a cancer diagnosis.” Lastly, Bond comments on the King’s current condition concerning the aforementioned diagnosis.

The headline from the BBC is alarming, suggesting that Prince Charles might be dealing with a severe stage of cancer. Prince Harry's visit to his father adds to the concern. We hope and pray for a positive outcome. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/xBeqGQaIgu — Muralee (@Muralee_005) February 5, 2024

The expert said, “A cancer has been detected, it is being treated and the expectation is that the King will be back to full-time duties just as soon as possible.” While the type of cancer remains unknown, royal officials have confirmed that it’s not prostrate cancer. More information concerning His Majesty’s health and treatment plans is awaited.