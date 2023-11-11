Kendall Jenner was seen manifesting her ideal marriage and baby plans in a recent episode of The Kardashians. In the episode, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Khloé joined the 28-year-old former Victoria's Secret supermodel in celebrating the birth of her baby horse. Momager then brings up the pressing subject of seeing Kendall's grandchildren, Kris shares with Kendall that she had a dream in which she became pregnant, and that is when Kendall asks, "With whom?" "It wasn’t clear who it was with, it was just you had a baby," Kris then asks if she plans to have children in the future. "Of course. Three max. I’m cool with two, though. I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling, I know that," Kendall shares candidly.

As per The Daily Mail, Kendall's romance with Bad Bunny continues to heat up, Kris continues to not so discreetly indicate that she wants the supermodel to become a mother. Despite this, Kendall claims that she has "got this." "So my baby horse was born. I think I have the most gorgeous baby, and I know everyone says that about their children but I believe that I have the most gorgeous horse baby," Kendall shares during the confessional. "Is this not me? He has my legs… in horse form," the 818 founder says while showing off a photo of her long-legged baby horse. Kendall added during the confessional, "I didn’t get to see the birth. It happened at 1 a.m. and I was asleep and I didn’t hear my phone ringing, so I’m kind of a bad mom for that, starting strong, but I met him a couple of hours after he was born, and what a beautiful thing to see, just like new life and a new little guy."

Kris shares her feelings about Kendall during the confessional, "I know we’re all different, but I would love to see Kendall have a baby, and she’d be such a good mommy." Kendall responds, "I swear I got this, and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly." She tells Kris and Corey during the episode, "I just think about my life and the freedom that I have right now and like the ease in just picking up and going somewhere, I just like that right now." Corey adds, "All that’s gonna change," as Kendall says, "Completely. Your whole life changes. But I’m also like not gonna do it with just anybody." Kendall reveals she wants a wedding and adds, "I’m traditional in that sense."

As per WSJ, in an interview for a cover story, the model discussed whether she would raise her children in her hometown of Los Angeles or elsewhere."I'm excited for that time in my life," Kendall shared of having kids of her own. "I just know it's not right now."

