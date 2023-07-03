Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim as ‘Intolerable’ & Considers Giving Her the Silent Treatment ‘Forever’

The feud between Kourtney Kardashian and her younger sister Kim Kardashian may have just reached an unexpected plot twist. In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim were observed to be at each other again amid their raging feud as Travis Barker's wife claimed that she's considering ignoring Kim forever even though, she's her sister, per The US Sun.

In a new turn of events, the sisters reached a point in their relationship that just may result in them never speaking again. The new episode which was released earlier this week on June 29 featured a conversation between Khloe, their mother Kris Jenner alongside her friend Simon Huck. The trio had a sit-down to discuss the root cause of the feud and diffuse the situation as quickly and peacefully as possible.

While Huck was a mere listener throughout, Kris and her daughter Khloe began patiently listening to the whole ordeal. Kourtney didn't hold back nor did she bottle her emotions. Before she began to rant about her emotions, Kourtney was asked why she couldn't confront her sister directly about her feelings. She mentioned that one of the main reasons she remained upset with Kim was because she found her to be "Intolerable". She said, "Cause she's so intolerable to even have a conversation with."

In addition to this she said that if a confrontation would happen, Kim would just be engaged on her phone. "She's like on her phone the whole time. Can hardly look up. Really hard to engage with," explained Kourtney. Because of this specific behavior of Kim's, her sister Kourtney feels the need to feign ignorance rather than talk things out with her. "It just makes me want to like, run the other way," confessed Kourtney.

Kim's alleged behavior of being "intolerable" seemingly wasn't the only reason that Kourtney remains upset with her. During a confessional, she emphasized the reason behind her irritation started during the Dolce and Gabbana collaboration. It was since this particular partnership that the two have actively had beef with each other. The reality television mother finally unveiled the answer fans have been eagerly waiting for.

"Our family is so interconnected and we all have been," declared Kourtney while highlighting how involved each member of the family is in each other's lives including the business dynamics. "All of our businesses were all together but I think, like for my survival, I need my own identity and I need just my own life," confessed Kourtney.

The reality star emphasized the desire of wanting to run a business without any intervention from Kim or anybody in general. Her statement also insinuated Kim's involvement in her business life is a core reason for maintaining her distance. "I really love having some separation and having my own friends and having my own, you know, family," added Kourtney throwing light on Kim's involvement in her life.

The conversation progressed to the point where her sister Khloe finally chimed in. Meaning it as a genuine joke, Khloe asked, "So what are you gonna do? You're just not gonna talk to her forever?" Kourtney carefully ponders over her sibling's question. Then in response to the possibly rhetorical question, she said, "That's an option."

