Taylor Swift Wraps Arms Around Travis Kelce's Neck At His Postgame Party, Dating Rumors Fuel

Following Travis Kelce's team's victory over the Chicago Bears on September 24, Taylor Swift was seen wrapping her arms around the NFL star, her rumored new love interest, engaging in very cute PDA at a restaurant. In pictures acquired by TMZ, the Cruel Summer singer was seen cuddling the NFL player as they enjoyed a private party in Kansas City's Prime Social. In the picture, Swift, 33, was talking to someone while placing her arm around Kelce, also 33, who was sitting at the bar, appeared to be looking down. Since making their relationship public over the weekend, this is the first time the couple has publicly demonstrated affection for one another.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Chiefs game after-party in new photo obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/M86WjeXsjg — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 27, 2023

The couple seemed to be very comfortable with one another, holding court with Kelce's inner circle. After the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Chicago Bears, Kelce reportedly rented out the whole restaurant for a party so he and Swift could spend time with just close family and friends, per PageSix.

The Grammy winner watched the Super Bowl champions' game on September 24 from a VIP suite with Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, amid suspicions that the two were dating. When Travis scored a touchdown, Swift was seen cheering for him. She even displayed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs by donning their red and gold colors.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead Stadium last night. pic.twitter.com/WhaEOlXXTf — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 25, 2023

The two then made headlines after the game as they exited Arrowhead Stadium together to go to the after-party together. The Bad Blood singer was then seen giggling as she rode shotgun in Travis' convertible and left the stadium, even though the rumored power couple didn't display any signs of affection at the time.

It's worth pointing out that rumors about the couple first began to circulate back in July. Just a few days before Swift attended Kelce's game, Kelce had invited the You Belong with Me singer to attend while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show podcast. Pat McAfee, the podcast's presenter, questioned Kelce on the show about if he wanted to 'expand upon' the allegations that he and Swift are dating, which were 'being talked about by the whole entire world right now.' Although Kelce didn't say anything clearly at the time, he did say that he 'threw the ball in her court.'

taylor swift with the chest-bump after bf travis kelce’s TD pic.twitter.com/h6i6Hfwbrv — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 24, 2023

A source told PEOPLE that the couple is still in the 'super, super early days' of a relationship. "They're having fun," the insider revealed, spilling that the game was not the first time the two have met or spent time together. "This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family."

The insider added it was especially sweet when Kelce later 'rented out a restaurant' for a private event with his friends and family, which Swift also attended. "They were cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting," added the source. The couple is not serious right now, but who knows where things can lead? "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure," says the source.

