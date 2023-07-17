Sister Wives' Secret Wealth Unveiled: Kody Brown and Polygamist Family's Net Worth Surpasses Expectations

The success of TLC stars Kody Brown and all the Sister Wives - Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown, and Christine Brown is evident. And the money flows in with that kind of success. No wonder their net worth is beyond what we can think of. Since their show began on TLC in 2010, money's been flowing into their bank accounts.

But how much? Let us find out. So apparently, the show isn't their only source of income. If their individual net worths are more or equal to any other celebrity, there must be multiple income streams to earn [such] hefty salaries.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Looks Pretty' As She Flaunts Glowing Skin After Dramatic Weight Loss

Image Source: Getty Images | Frederick M. Brown

It is indeed a fact that all Sister Wives, including Kody, have their own side hustles other than the reality TV show, reported In Touch Weekly. Meri Brown owns a cute bed and breakfast called Lizzie's Heritage Inn in Parowan, Utah. Her business venture was born after she bought back a home that her great-grandparents had built.

Meri transformed the home and turned it into an inn. She is also a popular LuLaRoe independent seller. The other sister's wife, Janelle Brown, left Kody in 2022. In December, she exclusively confirmed to the outlet that she ventured into entrepreneurship with her company called Strive with Janelle.

Her work mainly focuses on blogging and sharing workout motivations on social media. Janelle is also a certified health coach, and her website details she offers "body compassion and accountability coaching." Besides this, she also launched her own health and wellness program with her daughter Maddie to assist people in achieving their fitness goals.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Slammed for Not Spending Time With Janelle Brown’s Sons: "It’s So Sad"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

In addition, she generates extra revenue through Cameo, where she makes paid videos for fans with personalized content options with prices starting from $35. The third one, Robyn Brown, chiefly manages and maintains the TLC ladies 'online jewelry and clothing line boutique' My Sisterwife's Closet.

Also Read: Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown Shows Off Slim Figure Amid Marriage Troubles With Husband Kody Brown

Kody is also said to have helped the project launch in the first place. The mother of five is the 'chief of the brand. She also previously wrote several blog posts while designing her clothing lines. The project was initially started by all four Sister wives when they were married to Kody.

However, despite Robyn's many efforts, the project was officially dissolved in 2018, and with its last blog post update in January 2019, the endeavor couldn't survive. Kody and Christine's son Paedon Brown shared in a tell-all interview with John Yeats in January 2023 regarding the brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Brown (@robyn_browns_nest)

Paedron said, "My Sisterwife's Closet is not what it was supposed to be. She put effort into it. She definitely tried; I am not going to deny that. But it didn't go anywhere." Christine Brown began her legal business called CBrown Quest, LLC, in May 2020, reported The Sun after she registered with the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Additionally, she is also a LuLaRoe retailer and does Cameos, like Janelle, to stay connected with her fans. Christine's other source of revenue is her own TLC show Cooking with Just Christine. The show first premiered in February 2022.

However, all the money didn't come smooth sailing for the polygamous family. Christine and Kody's daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, revealed in one of the episodes of her YouTube channel, "You'll see them doing slightly fancier things than they'll probably have done before in their lives. I am pretty sure, very pretty sure, but what they did was covered by the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Brown (@robyn_browns_nest)

More from Inquisitr

Here Is How the Sister Wives' Patriarch Kody Brown Could Rekindle His Marriages With His Wives

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Celebrates 4th of July With a Family Reunion