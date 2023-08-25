Fans Slammed Kim Kardashian for Allowing Daughter to Pose With Dangerous Weapon

Anything and everything that Kim Kardashian does has a consequence. Now, the reality star has come under fire from fans who slammed her for allowing her 10-year-old daughter, North West, to play and pose with a "dangerous" weapon alongside her friend and sister of Selena Gomez, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

Image Source: Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Apparently, the mother-of-four shared an Instagram post of her beloved daughter North posing with a samurai sword with her friend Gracie. The young girls were brandishing swords, and North was dressed in a long gray robe-style overshirt and a matching gray t-shirt underneath. Her robe had a white dragon emblem, according to The Mirror.

She accessorized her look with large chunky boots and hair tied back in a slick with strands framing her face. The SKIMS founder's little girl posed with a peace sign, and Gracie also complimented her friend's style, wearing a long black full-sleeve shirt dress and chunky black boots. Her glossy bronze hair had a touch of bold pink streaks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The girls looked stylish, and in the second photo, they posed with a pout, clutching their designer handbags, while Kim clicked the young ladies. However, fans weren't impressed that the girls were holding a dangerous and threatening weapon. They slammed The Kardashians star for letting it pass.

She captioned the post as "Samurai Sisters" along with black ninja emojis. They questioned and criticized Kim, and a fan, @christopherkovachev, said, "They look way too young for all that." A second, @loveana._78, advised, "Just put her in school. And delete her social media." A third concerned fan, @ton_amie_prodigieuse, suggested, "You shouldn't expose her that way. So many perverts around."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

While others praised her and the girls and left amazing compliments, and they weren't bothered by the swords but by how lovely the girls looked and had a fun time. North is Kim and Kanye's eldest child, and the mother frequently shares her photos on her social media account. The mother-daughter duo also has a joint TikTok account where they post fun videos.

The backlash cannot be justified as it is unclear if the swords were real or fake. On August 24, the entrepreneur shared photos and videos from her recent trip to Japan and its capital, Tokyo. The duo's joint TikTok account had some of the sights from their vacation, per The U.S. Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The clip showed North stylishly posing on the streets of Tokyo, wearing oversized denim shorts and a long-sleeved shirt with orange and purple stripes. She also flaunted her painted face and danced, donning colorful beads around her neck. The 10-year-old sang lyrics from her dad's song, American Boy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The TV star and her daughter are each other's ultimate travel buddies. Together, they have explored several locations, and in one of the recent posts, Kim shared that North and her friend were just casually sitting in her $150 million private jet. They sat on cashmere seats and covered themselves in blankets while watching a movie. Kim captioned, "Travel buddies," along with the emoji flag of Japan.

