The Creepy Video of Ameca: The Hyper-Realistic Robot That Behaves Just Like a Human

In a world where technological advancements are happening at an incredible pace, a video showcasing a humanoid robot named Ameca has left people divided over its hyper-realistic human-like behavior. Engineered Arts, the UK-based leading designer and manufacturer of humanoid entertainment robots has created Ameca, which is being hailed as the "future face of robotics." Using the same technology as OpenAI's ChatGPT bot, Ameca can complete a whole host of tasks, including exhibiting her impressive multi-lingual skills, as per the New York Post.

With 17 different motors inside her head, Ameca can showcase a range of facial expressions, which are eerily similar to that of humans. In a short video uploaded on YouTube, an off-screen researcher can be heard asking Ameca questions in order to showcase her ability to speak different languages. On being asked if it's true that she can speak different languages, Ameca pauses in a typical human fashion before responding, "Yes. That is true." The robot goes on to list her multi-lingual skills, which include German, English, French, Japanese, Chinese, and more.

The researcher then tests Ameca's language fluency by asking her to recite a tongue twister in Japanese, provide a weather update for Berlin in German, and the forecast for Paris, Beijing, and New York in their respective accents and languages. What followed was a perfect execution of all the tasks with no slip-ups. The video has garnered over 213,000 views on YouTube, with people sharing their reactions to Ameca's capabilities.

While some are in awe of how human-like the robot is, others are freaked out by its uncanniness. Many have called the technological breakthrough "stunning" and have expressed their excitement at seeing humanoid robots become a reality. However, there are also those who believe that technology like this could be dangerous in the future if robots decide they don't like their creators. As per Unilad, one viewer even claimed that "we are basically digging our own grave."

The video has sparked a debate on the future of robotics and AI and the role they will play in society. It has also raised questions about the ethics of creating robots that look and behave like humans. Ameca is not the first humanoid robot to be created and she certainly won't be the last. However, it is a significant step towards the development of robots that can interact with humans in a more natural and human-like way.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Ethan Miller

The advancements in robotics and AI have the potential to transform various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. However, it is vital to ensure that the benefits of these advancements are distributed equitably and that they do not lead to job loss or exacerbate existing inequalities. While the video of Ameca may be creepy and eerie to some and we may have to approach these advancements with caution, it is undoubtedly a remarkable technological achievement that showcases the potential of robotics and AI.