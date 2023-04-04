Chris Hemsworth Says He Will Take Fewer Roles After Alzheimer's Diagnosis; Wife Denies Retirement

Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has revealed that he will be taking on fewer acting roles in the future due to his high risk of developing Alzheimer's disease later in life. The news comes after the actor underwent testing for his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries, Limitless.

After having bloodwork done for the program, he was informed he is "between eight and 10 times" likelier to develop Alzheimer's than the general population, because he is one of only two to three percent of people with two copies of the gene APOE4, as per Daily Mail.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth opened up about the emotional toll of receiving the test results. "Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death," he said. "Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality." Despite the diagnosis not being a definitive one, Hemsworth said it "triggered something in me to want to take some time off."

The actor has four upcoming projects, including a revisit to his Thor character in an upcoming Avengers sequel and an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic. However, insiders have reported that his schedule is starting to look less packed in the not-too-distant future. “I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he said, adding that he plans to “go home and… to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.” Hemsworth shares three children – India, 10, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 9 – with his wife, Elsa Pataky.

In February, Elsa Pataky denied rumors of Hemsworth's retirement due to Alzheimer's. She is quoted as saying by Marca, "He decided to make it public to help many people, but it's a gene that doesn't mean anything either. He is not going to retire from cinema, which is his passion, but after a year of hard work, he has taken the opportunity to rest and take a family holiday. It's just a gene that he's more likely to have and life will tell."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by James Gourley

"It was confronting initially, but very quickly it became a self-deprecating sort of joke, if you will. It's just the way I am, my family, there's a sense of humor. And such is life, so …" Hemsworth said in his interview. While Hemsworth has clarified that he is not retiring from acting, the news has sparked a conversation about Alzheimer's disease and the importance of early detection and prevention. With that, Hemsworth's decision to take a step back from acting to prioritize his health and spend more time with his family is a commendable one.