Katy Perry Desires a Duet With 'Queen of Country' Carrie Underwood

Katy Perry, the chart-topping pop sensation, has expressed her wish for a remarkable collaboration that has the music industry buzzing with excitement. In a recent interview, Perry expressed her heartfelt desire to team up with none other than the "queen of country" herself, Carrie Underwood.

During a delightful interview with Buzzfeed's Puppy Interview, Katy Perry opened up about her desire to collaborate with Carrie Underwood, praising her as the "queen of country" music. Perry, who has been a judge on American Idol, revealed that she hasn't had the opportunity to collaborate with any female country stars yet, making Underwood an ideal choice for a potential collaboration. As mentioned by Country Now, Perry shared why Underwood was her choice: “Just because I haven’t done a collab with any female country stars yet. She’s like the queen of country, so that’s cool. And she’s glam.”

Carrie Underwood's journey in the music industry began when she emerged as the winner of Season 4 of American Idol back in 2005. From that moment, she catapulted into stardom, achieving remarkable milestones that have solidified her place as one of the most successful country artists of all time. Her debut single, Inside Your Heaven, made history by becoming the first country song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Since then, Carrie Underwood has continued to dominate the charts, selling over 85 million records worldwide and recording an impressive 28 No. 1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote. Her talent and dedication have earned her the distinction of being the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history. With seven Multi-Platinum or Platinum-certified albums, she has shown her ability to consistently deliver music that resonates with fans.

Perry's interest in venturing into the country music scene isn't entirely new. In 2022, she surprised fans by collaborating with country star Thomas Rhett on the title track of his album, Where We Started.

Recently, Perry wrapped up Season 21 of American Idol, where she serves as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The chemistry between the judges on the show has been undeniable, and their close-knit bond adds an extra layer of excitement for the fans. While it's yet to be confirmed whether Perry, Richie, and Bryan will return as judges for Season 22, their connection and shared passion for nurturing young talent make a strong case for their return, as per Country Now.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Recently, speculations have been swirling about Katy Perry's potential departure from the hit show as she contemplates prioritizing precious moments with her two-year-old daughter, Daisy, and expanding her family with her husband Orlando Bloom.

Close sources reveal that Perry has been contemplating this decision for several months, driven by her deep-seated desire to nurture her family life and dedicate more time to her personal musical endeavors. The constant scrutiny and backlash she has faced as a judge on the show have seemingly played a role in shaping her choice as well.