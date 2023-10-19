Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner's divorce was formally finalized last month after a highly difficult and dramatic divorce battle. However, new rumors indicate that, despite the turmoil and hostility, there may still be a glimmer of hope for the former couple's friendly relations. Let's take a look at the unexpected twist in their relationship that has Costner's friends worried.

Costner and Baumgartner's divorce proceedings began in May, when Baumgartner filed for divorce, seeking over $200,000 in child support for their three children, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13. Given the initial bitterness surrounding the divorce, they experienced a lengthy and contentious judicial struggle over financial settlements and custody of their children, per The Blast.

The divorce, however, took an unexpected turn, according to the National Enquirer, reports Radar Online. The former couple appears to have been "cordial" and even on speaking terms, a notable change from their previous contentious position. This development has raised concerns among Costner's pals, who assume Baumgartner has ulterior objectives.

"Christine is seeing the positive side of being friendly with Kevin again since she walked away with much less than she bargained for," a source informed the news outlet. "They're being cordial, which is a relief to Kevin. Even after all this bad blood, he still has a sweet spot for her."

Even though the actual circumstances of their settlement are unknown, Baumgartner is said to have gotten $1.5 million, which was the amount agreed upon in the prenuptial agreement she signed in 2004. This amount fell short of her first request for child support, which was nearly three times what she subsequently received.

The sudden increase in politeness between the two has fueled speculation that Baumgartner is attempting to obtain additional financial help from Costner. Friends of the actor are concerned that she may use his softer position to obtain additional financial rewards. The idea of their friendship evolving into a "friends-with-benefits" situation has also been mentioned, albeit with a warning note for Costner to proceed with caution.

The accounts of Costner and Baumgartner's supposedly cordial approach follow Baumgartner's charges. She was said to have created stories about Costner's sexual prowess to harm his reputation in Hollywood.

According to a source, "Christine is reaping sweet revenge by trashing Kevin to anyone who will listen, saying he’s a selfish lover who never satisfied her." Baumgartner listed "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce file as the reason for dissolving her 19-year marriage to Costner.

The actual date of their divorce was not made public until May, when court records confirmed April 11 as the legal date of separation. In May, a spokesman for Costner issued an official statement informing the public about the divorce and asked them to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

