Bianca Censori Claims Kim Kardashian Put Her Children “In Jeopardy” With Her Recent Statements

In a recent installment of The Kardashians, the focus shifted to a candid exchange between Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian. While Kourtney stood for a nurturing stance, Kim leaned towards a more assertive, tough-love approach. The former power couple, Kim and Kanye West, share custody of their four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four. However a few revelations didn't go down well with Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye and Bianca are temporarily settled into a $20,000 per month West Hollywood apartment, marking the beginning of renovations on Kanye's impressive, 4,000 square foot Malibu beachfront house. Their union was formalized with a legal marriage in the same month, executed under a confidential marriage license, just a month after the finalization of Kanye's divorce from Kim. A source close to Censori revealed to Daily Mail that security measures have been in place since the couple left their Los Angeles apartment in September, even extending to their time in Florence, Italy.

Recently the mother of four opened up about daughter North West's preference for a simpler life at her father Kanye West's apartment. Kardashian, a mother of four, shared on the reality show that her eldest daughter loves the time she spends with her father as well as his apartment. The simplicity of Kanye's house's setting, devoid of staff and security, seemingly offers North a sense of 'normalcy' that contrasts with the luxury of her mother's million-dollar mansion.

According to Kardashian, North has been vocal about her preferences, even expressing confusion and dismay over the absence of an apartment in their family's accommodations. The SKIMS founder recounted an emotional moment where North cried, questioning why they don't have an apartment like her father. According to MARCA, the entrepreneur said, "She'll [North] be like, 'Dad is the best; he has it all figured out.' He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, [and] he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment. And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment."

In an unexpected turn, a source close to Bianca expressed her dissatisfaction with Kim's public revelations on the reality show. The source conveyed North West's step mom's belief that she "Thinks it was quite tacky of Kim to divulge this information on The Kardashians and, by doing so, she was actually putting her kids’ safety in jeopardy. The public doesn’t need to know that their kids would be without protection at any time. She just wants Kim to stop talking about her husband Kanye in a negative light to try and make herself look better." Bianca reportedly desires a halt to Kim's negative portrayals of Kanye in the public sphere, asserting that such statements only serve to tarnish his image and do not contribute positively to the co-parenting dynamic.

