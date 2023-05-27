Kim Kardashian Acknowledges Pete Davidson's Challenging Experience Due to Kanye West Outburst

The Kardashians Season 3 has premiered on Hulu with a fair share of controversies and open confessions. In the latest episode, Kim Kardashian addressed her split with comedian Pete Davidson for the first time, reports HuffPost. Without directly naming the Saturday Night Live alum the SKIMS founder said, "Breakups are just not my thing...I’m proud of myself. We just had talks and talks. We had been talking about it. So it was both of us just communicating really well about it."

Expressing her feelings over her ex-husband, Kanye West's deplorable behavior that affected her romantic equation with Davidson, Kardashian said, "It’s obviously sad. There was a lot of guilt. He went through a lot because of my relationship.”

During the episode, Kardashian is seen discussing with Scott Disick her "first major breakup" after her divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. According to People, Kardashian and Davidson sparked dating rumors in October 2021, when they were spotted at Knott's Scary Farm at the start of Halloween weekend.

In November they shared a romantic dinner, and sources said, "They sat very close to each other and Kim kept giggling. He was very pleasant and ordered a lot of food for them. They shared several pasta dishes. He had his arm around Kim and they were very flirty. You could tell that Kim had the best time. They very much acted like a couple."

In February 2022, the couple celebrated their first Valentine's together, but by August 2022 their relationship had "run its course" and the two split over "their busy schedules," after being inseparable for almost nine months.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Paul Morigi

Kim Kardashian claims that West's erratic and violent behavior is "partly" the reason why Davidson "went through a lot" during their relationship. West remained "obsessive" and "controlling" during Davidson and Kardashian's dating period. The reality star expressed her frustration openly via Instagram Stories saying, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kanye's harassment went to the extent of him releasing a violent diss track music video showcasing a character who looks like Davidson being kidnapped, having his head decapitated, and being buried alive by West. The song, a collaboration with rapper The Game, also included the lyrics: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” West received severe backlash for the video.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Brad Barket

Meanwhile, Kardashian has confirmed on the episode that she is very much "single" and hopes to fall in love again while describing the traits of her "dream man." She is seen saying, “OK, I’m single. And I’m not ready to mingle. And that’s OK. I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, ‘Uh, who’s ever gonna wanna date me?’ I have four kids. I’m in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my God, who’s gonna wanna deal with the drams? But my person will be like, ‘Fuck all of that, it’s gonna be hard, but we’re together, and we’re gonna do this,' so I’m just waiting for that person.”