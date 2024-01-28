Kanye West is renowned for his bizarre attics, which he uses to disparage his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family. He doesn't do anything average, the Donda rapper recently shared an explicit image of his wife Bianca Censori cooking in the kitchen. Censori exchanged her chef's hat and apron for a latex face mask and white thong bodysuit. With her exposed side breast and her back to the camera, the 29-year-old's provocative bodysuit left no room for imagination. West simply captioned the graphic image, "Cream of Wheat". The caption, though, appears to be a direct jab at Kris Jenner, who made headlines a few years ago when she included a 'Cream of Wheat' recipe in her cookbook.

Excited to attempt this recipe from Kris Jenner’s cookbook. Wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/mcLK9H8NoP — Anna Peele (@bananapeele) June 11, 2022

As per The US Sun, keen-eyed fans quickly saw the connection, they expressed their opinion on a popular online forum, "Not Cream of Wheat! Kanye is trolling for sure," one fan laughed, as a second fan agreed, "Omg! Ye is the ultimate troll." "Everything Kanye and Bianca have done publicly is a jab at Kim – that either she or only those close to her would know," a third fan emphasized. While a fourth fan confessed, "If I made my man Cream of Wheat dressed like that, he would legit lose his appetite."

The Bound 2 rapper has repeatedly received backlash for constantly posting indecent pictures of Censori. He photographed her posing in what appeared to be his flat, sporting the same little thong bodysuit and black latex headgear. Fans showed concern for Censori saying, "He makes her look like a fool. Her family must be so embarrassed for her," one fan commented. "What is wrong with you Kanye? Parading her around like a piece of meat, is so degrading. Get some help because you have lost your mind!" a second fan added. "Does anyone else find these posts creepy af? What is going on in Kanye’s mind he’s spiraling and this chick's just a puppet," a third fan said.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

This is not the first time West has dragged The Kardashians into controversy, as per Page Six, Kim was enraged over the fact that the Vultures rapper had spread false rumors about their relationship. The SKIMS founder talked in-depth with her momager about how worn out she felt from having to "stay silent" while the anti-Semitic rapper fabricated "lies" about their family. “We stay silent,” she said. “We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff.” During the confessional of season 3 of the hit reality show, she stated that the reason she's more "heartbroken" for Jenner is that she has to "deal with so much" as a result of her former son-in-law circulating untrue reports.

“All of his shenanigans, I don’t know what the f–k to call them, is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be,” the Hulu star told her mom, “and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that.” “I am f–king exhausted,” she continued. “I just want to lose it once. I want to have a bad day, and I can’t. I can’t even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their s–t together. “I don’t want to be part of this narrative,” she added. “I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”