Jennifer Aniston Once Admitted She Got a Salmon Sperm Facial

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Jennifer Aniston, 54, discussed unconventional cosmetic therapy and, in particular, a salmon sperm facial that had been recommended to her by an aesthetician.

"First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious?" Aniston said, before asking the specialist, "How do you get salmon's sperm?" This may be shocking for many of Aniston's fans, but the actress said that she would "try almost anything" to continue looking young, including getting weekly injections of anti-aging peptides. "I do think that's the future," she said to the media outlet.

The ex-Friends star didn't tell WSJ why she decided to get treatment, but she did not deny getting the unique facial. If you're wondering whether this remedy was effective, a report from Skin Inc. claimed that the DNA found in salmon sperm may help the skin heal and reduce inflammation. An article on their website mentioned, "According to beauty experts and research, salmon sperm DNA provides regenerative, anti-inflammatory effects on the skin." It also purported that salmon sperm could help increase collagen production, especially for older skin, according to research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Chemists. In fact, the DNA from salmon sperm is also present in various Korean skincare products, too.

But if you want to know why Aniston has such amazing skin, you can rest easy knowing the answer isn't the salmon sperm facial. In her 2022 interview with Real Simple, Aniston shared that the reason her skin looks so good is because she practices mindfulness. "That means staying away from my phone as long as I can in the morning (which infuriates some people), meditating, and not letting the world bombard me like it does, which is especially important in the business that we're in," stated the Just Go With It actress. "I used to just burst myself into the world and not have a moment, and I think it's so important to give yourself that extra 30 minutes in the morning, which is usually the minimum of what I try to give myself to be alone and do absolutely nothing," she continued.

While talking about her beauty routine, Aniston said, "The best beauty tip I have for people is to sleep and drink water, honestly. Did you know that so few people actually drink water? I'll get mad at my friend Courteney Cox all the time because she'll tell me she hasn't had a sip of water today—and I'm like…are you out of your mind? Water is everything."

Aniston is also the Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins and revealed that her "go-to collagen routine" consists of "adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie." Jen has always been forthright about her use of anti-aging treatments, including her one and only experience with Botox. She confessed that she's become more natural with her routine over the years in part because she considers cosmetic treatments a "slippery slope." She also admitted to having used Botox before but claims she eventually stopped using it: "People think that I do a lot of injections, but I don’t. I’m not saying that I haven’t tried it, but I see how it’s a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me."

