Political strategist Dick Morris, a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, suggested on Sunday that Joe Biden's team is worried about Kamala Harris and her ability to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the head of state from office.

As reported by Newsmax, Harris made the comments on the WABC 770 AM radio show The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis.

According to Morris, a recent New York Times article on Harris sourced various leaks from Biden allies