Jamie Lynn Celebrates Mom's Birthday Amidst Sister Britney's Allegations Against Their Mother

Jamie Lynn Spears had nothing but loving words for her mother Lynne Spears as she celebrated the matriarch's 69th birthday over the weekend. In a heartfelt Instagram Story post on Saturday, the 33-year-old actress and singer shared a photo of Lynne posing with granddaughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5. The picture was from Maddie's recent high school prom. "Happy birthday to my beautiful mama," Jamie captioned the family snapshot. The Zoey 101 star went on to praise her mom's youthful spirit and the joy she brings. "She has a childlike spirit that brings magic to everything she does and we are so blessed to have her," Jamie wrote admiringly as per US Weekly. Her tribute comes amid ongoing family tensions with her older sister, pop icon Britney Spears.

Image Source: Instagram | @Jamielynnspears

Just days prior, Britney had blamed their mother for allegedly being "involved" in a disturbing incident at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. On Thursday, paramedics responded to the scene after reports of an injured woman, with photos showing Britney leaving the hotel barefoot while attempting to shield her face. While the 42-year-old claimed she had simply rolled her ankle, she lashed out at Lynne on Instagram. "I know my mom was involved!!! I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news was out!!!" Britney alleged. "I was set up just like she did way back when!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can't stand her!!!" However, Lynne appeared to deny any involvement when paparazzi asked at LAX if she'd "always be there no matter what" for Britney, nodding affirmatively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

While Britney's struggles with her parents have played out publicly, Jamie seems intent on taking the high road. The latest drama is just one chapter in Britney's long-strained relationship with her family, particularly during her 13-year conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Parnell Spears until its termination in 2021. In her recent memoir, Britney claimed Lynne had cruelly discarded her childhood belongings, though her mom disputed this. This particular incident made Britney realize she “never wanted to see” her family ever again. Despite the apparent rift with her sister, Jamie clearly cherishes her bond with their mother Lynne. Her affectionate birthday message highlights the "magic" Lynne brings as a doting grandmother to Maddie and Ivey.

Britney's love life has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride lately. She right now is dating her on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. When things took a dramatic turn at the Chateau Marmont hotel in LA where she was present with her boyfriend Soliz, people assumed there was a blowout between them. The crazy incident went down just one night after Britney's divorce from her ex-husband Sam Asghari was finalized. Those close to Britney have been worried about her fling with Soliz from the start. Word first got out about them "getting close" last August, but insiders were skeptical given Soliz's shady past involving misdemeanor charges and a felony for threatening a child, as per Yahoo!