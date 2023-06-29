Whoopi Goldberg Compares Carly Reeves’ Public Meltdown to Granddaughter’s ‘Claim to Fame’ Moment

Carly Reeves' outburst was compared by Whoopi Goldberg to her granddaughter Amara Skye's obscenely offensive parting message from the first season of the reality show Claim to Fame. The View host would have loved to see more of Tom Hanks' niece Reeves on Claim to Fame before her eviction this week.

Since Amara Skye, Goldberg's granddaughter, made herself known to the public at the Claim to Fame premiere, her fellow cast members had largely kept her identity a secret, although fans have known. Skye said that Goldberg gave her permission to participate in Claim to Fame.

According to Daily Mail, The View co-host brought up the fact that her granddaughter had a breakdown similar to Reeves in the first season of Claim to Fame, which was hosted by Frankie and Kevin Jonas. Goldberg played a clip of Reeves, but she quickly interrupted to say, "I have to say before I continue on, that apparently my granddaughter had a similar freakout." The TV host showed clips of Skye when she was on the show, adding, "That's why you can't hear her because she's cursing."

Skye believed in the episode from August 2022 that Lark, a fellow player, had no idea who she was. "[Lark's] a little kitty cat," Skye said at the time. "She doesn't have no bite. Because she did this dumba*s move, the house is about to go nutty."

As it turned out, Skye was mistaken that Lark didn't know who she is, and she found out she was wrong seconds later, as Lark correctly called her out before it was known that Skye was related to Goldberg. Skye was given the chance to say her farewell after the dramatic 10-second announcement and said to the other competitors, "F**k y'all, but alright. I am Whoopi's granddaughter. I'm going to go out cussing like a motherf**ker, and you better bleep every f**king thing I say in this b**ch."

Skye "lasted a long time on the show," said Goldberg, who also thought it humorous that Skye opted to refer to herself as an "award-winning porn star." As per Decider, Goldberg stated with a smile, "The thing that I loved is she told everybody that I was an award-winning porn star." She adds, "It is true that I am an award winner, but it is not true that I was, or am, or will ever be a porn star - not that there's anything wrong with it, but come on."

In the first episode of season two, Hanks' niece was eliminated, prompting a surprising outburst in which she cried, made fun of the other contestants, and yelled that she needed more "camera time." The first person to leave was Reeves who shocked the audience with a dramatic sobbing for her loss. A participant named Hugo was questioned by hosts Kevin and Frankie towards the end of the first episode about Reeves' connections.

She started crying as he properly identified it as Tom Hanks, then erupted into a screaming fit before leaving the stage. As soon as Kevin confirmed Hugo's estimation was accurate, Reeves started to cry loudly, covering her face and gathering her belongings. After that, she started screaming at the top of her lungs, cursing both the show and her fellow competitors as they looked on in shock.

