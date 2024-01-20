Kanye West, now recognized as Ye, has been spotted taking a break at the iconic Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, even though he has a nearby residence with his wife Bianca Censori. The 46-year-old rapper recently returned to California after globetrotting through Italy and Japan with Censori, leasing a $12,000-a-month apartment in West Hollywood. However, it seems the glamour of André Balazs' lavish hotel on the Sunset Strip has beckoned him.

Despite having a rented apartment with his wife, West has been frequently seen entering and leaving Chateau Marmont this week, raising speculation about his living situation. An insider revealed, "Ye and Bianca are still together, but they've been spending a little time apart recently after a lot of traveling." The source added, "He's been holed up at the Chateau alone on occasion, and even his masseuse has been by to see him.”

The Chateau Marmont, famous for hosting numerous celebrities over the years, offers rooms starting at $750, catering to those seeking a lavish and private lifestyle. West, who owns several abandoned properties in Los Angeles, is currently in the process of selling his $53 million Malibu beach house, which underwent a complete overhaul. Recent pictures papped West and Censori standing outside the Chateau alongside comedian Chris Rock after a lunch date.

As per The Sun, an insider revealed, “Bianca has been by the hotel but she is mostly at the apartment. It's a strange set-up, but Ye changes his mind about his living situation from one day to the next, it's hard to keep up with him." In other news, West flaunted his new $850,000 titanium dentures, drawing parallels to the James Bond villain Jaws, who sported similar metal teeth.

Despite West’s unconventional living choices, he remains focused on his delayed album, Vultures, in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, all set to release on February 9 after being delayed twice. An insider revealed, "He missed the January 12 date he had announced, but he was in Las Vegas at the weekend filming a music video with Ty Dollar, so I believe it's still going ahead." The rapper has recently issued apologies, including a written statement in Hebrew addressing anti-Semitic comments made during a Las Vegas album listening party. "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused." Ye wrote in the statement.

In the middle of West's unconventional lifestyle and artistic pursuits, his presence at the Chateau Marmont adds another layer of intrigue to the ever-evolving narrative of one of the most enigmatic figures in the music industry.

