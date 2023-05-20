Miley Cyrus Cherishes Memories of Past Relationship with Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus can certainly buy herself flowers now, however, she wouldn't want to erase or change any memories that she made with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as reported by US Weekly.

The Flowers singer had a rather messy divorce when it came to bidding adieu to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth even though they were quite closely knit during the genesis of their relationship. Cyrus also mentions how the experience, although painful, shaped her as a person and that she doesn't regret it one bit.

The pair began an amorous journey during the filming of the rom-com The Last Song. The movie featured a rebellious teenager (Miley) and her little brother spending the summer at a beautiful beach house with their estranged father. Miley later comes across a stranger (Liam) on another beach during some self-discovery and ends up finding a lot more than expected with him. The story was indeed a slow-burn teenage romance that had already set the tone for both the actors that starred in the film as lead couple.

As reported by People, the film stood as an ethos for their relationship as the pair confirmed the whirlwind romance later in 2009 after their filming was done. But alas, due to their busy schedules with both Liam's acting career picking up and Miley's singing career booming, their ship set sail with the lovebirds calling it quits. The former couple have reportedly dated for close to 10 years and have gone on an epic rollercoaster in their relationship with each other.

Although they claimed in the past to "never get back together", they have been on and off for a total of four times between the years 2009 to 2019 after which they separated for good in 2020 once their divorce was finalized. In these wee years of being in love, the two got engaged twice - once in 2012 after which they postponed their wedding and then called it off altogether in 2013 and then in 2016 following which they were together for five years. During that time, they cherished every moment that they spent with each other.

From celebrating each other's birthdays to spending the holidays at each other's family residences, the two were practically inseparable and always had a smile on their face in public and weren't afraid of PDA. Unfortunately, their good thing came to an end after they officially settled their divorce in early 2020 when the court declared them legally single.

Party in the U.S.A. singer recently released the hit song Flowers, which garnered 1 billion streams on Spotify - an incredible milestone achieved for the award-winning singer who has produced many more hits such as Wrecking Ball, Malibu, The Climb, When I Look At You, and more that have topped the charts on multiple occasions.