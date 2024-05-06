Kendrick Lamar Charges Drake of Being a ‘Pedophile’ in New Track, ‘Not Like Us’: "Like 'Em Young"

Kendrick Lamar swiftly responded to Drake with another diss track titled Not Like US, released within 24 hours of the launch of Meet The Grahams. Lamar uploaded Not Like Us to his verified YouTube channel, where he made references to Baka Not Nice's past legal troubles and leveled accusations against Drake, including labeling him as a "pedophile," as reported by Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

The rap goes like this, "Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any bitch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your little sister from him," and made waves over the internet for the attack directed at his counterpart. According to Lamar, he has been told that Drake advised his associates to keep their younger sisters away from him, suggesting that Drake may have a preference for younger women. In a decisive move, Lamar suggests in his album's title and lyrics that Drake's persona as a Certified Lover Boy is a facade, instead branding him as a Certified Pedophile.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Lamar continues and calls Drake a "colonizer" as he raps, "You run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars/ You not a colleague, you a f******’ colonizer/ The family matter, and the truth of the matter/ It was God’s Plan to show you’re a liar." Lamar incorporated an image of Drake's Toronto mansion with red pedophile markers as the cover art for the single. The release of Not Like Us followed within 24 hours of Lamar's track Meet the Grahams, where he addressed Drake's family members, including his 6-year-old son, Adonis, and his mother, Sandi Graham.

Lamar claimed his arch-rival, that the latter was keeping a daughter hidden from public awareness. Drake, however, firmly refuted this allegation as he wrote in a social media post captioned, "nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me…these guys are in shamble," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Drake dropped Family Matters around the same period, where he accused Lamar of purportedly mistreating his fiancée, Whitney Alford, engaging in infidelity, and portraying himself falsely as an activist. This ignited a substantial rap feud between the two artists, culminating in Lamar's release of Not Like Us. Kendrick countered with tracks like Like That, 6:16 in LA, and Euphoria, prompting Drake to respond with Push-Ups and the Taylor Made Freestyle.

Drake is too stubborn to back down now ,unless his mama steps in — Diogenes (@Kal_Michaels) May 5, 2024

As of now, Lamar's track Not Like Us has amassed more than 54 million views on X and 10,460,952 views on YouTube. This clash, long-awaited after over a decade of subtle jabs and hidden insults, marks a significant contrast to a time when they were not only peers but also friends, collaborating on music and gracing stages together.