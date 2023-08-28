Donald Trump Fumes For Not Being Able to Attend Scotland PGA Event Amid Legal Troubles: "I can't go"

Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States has become the first former president in history to face a federal criminal indictment and a slew of civil lawsuits. Trump turned himself in last week at the Fulton County Jail on felony charges in connection with trying to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. The Republican leader has been vocal about his indictment and has regularly expressed displeasure through his Truth Social account.

As per Raw Story, the 2024 presidential frontrunner recently threw a fit of rage over not being able to attend a golf tournament at his golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland. Blaming the authorities and his legal issues he wrote, "I can't go." He continued, "I have the Staysure Senior PGA Championship in Aberdeen, Scotland, on my great course, and I can’t go. I have to stay around and fight off the Crazed Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Marxists, and Fascists."

He then went on to add, "I wouldn’t want to be in Europe and watch this Country Destroying Scum work their disgusting and illegal 'magic' on unsuspecting Republican 'leaders' who just don’t think it is appropriate to Fight Fire With Fire. But We Will Win. Make America Great Again!"

As per Newsweek, former federal prosecutor and a staunch Trump critic, Glenn Kirschner has predicted that there will be more legal restraints on Trump following his indictment. Kirschner also said that US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan is most likely to set an early 2024 trial date for Trump in regard to his criminal charges pertaining to the 2020 election case.

Hey, #DonaldTrump. You've just been indicted for the fourth time! Where you gonna go? Not to the #PGAChamionships in Scotland. And he's mad about it. Sorry, pal. The only birdie in your future is the jail kind. pic.twitter.com/jj8LExfie7 — Brad Markowitz (@bradmarkowitz) August 27, 2023

"This is not legitimate lawyering that is going on by Donald Trump's criminal defense attorneys. It feels more like they're acting as assistant campaign chairmen to Donald Trump," Kirschner said. He continued, "If the most reasonable voice in the room is Jack Smith and his team of federal prosecutors, and I believe those are the reasonable voices, then Judge Chutkan is likely going to go with their recommendation."

"I suspect you are going to see Tanya Chutkan set a trial date for some time in early 2024 so this case can be resolved well in advance of the November 2024 presidential election," Kirschner said while speaking exclusively to MSNBC's Katie Phang. Meanwhile, Trump's legal team has requested an April 2026 trial date.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Cliff Hawkins

However, the Palm Beach County State Attorney, Dave Aronberg has said in a statement that Trump has a master plan in place, his "legal strategy is to delay his trials until after the 2024 election, so any trial date before then is bad news for him and a win for Jack Smith."

Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University also stated that the former president will try to keep himself legally free, "As a political matter, it's a mixed bag. On the one hand, it keeps Trump in the news and in an acutely high-profile way in a critical period in the primary. On the other hand, that's an incredibly taxing experience to undergo as Trump will be fighting for his liberty and his political career." He added, "I suspect Trump would rather push this into late 2024 to keep his calendar free and avoid the inevitable discomfort of being on trial."

