Melissa Gorga may be best known for appearing on the past nine seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. But that's not the only show she's been on.

Gorga's also been featured on a 2018 episode of Lip Sync Battle with her fellow Real Housewives star Ramona Singer.

And, years later, she was seen alongside Singer, of The Real Housewives of New York City, in the debut season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which premiered on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.