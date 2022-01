The San Francisco 49ers will face an uphill battle when they visit Lambeau Field to meet Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Kyle Shanahan got the best out of the Packers two years ago but Matt LaFleur has turned things around ever since, beating them in back-to-back games.

The Niners are playing their best football right now but some still doubt Jimmy Garoppolo's ability to lead the win against true contenders, especially after last week's costly turnover vs. the Dallas Cowboys.