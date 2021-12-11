Justin Bieber All Priest In Sleek Black Balenciaga

Justin Bieber is getting pretty "Holy" while repping the fastest-rising label around. The Canadian pop singer is now signed to luxury Spanish brand Balenciaga - also big-time shouting out the designer this fall has been 41-year-old makeup mogul Kim Kardashian. While KKW Beauty founder Kim hasn't announced any promotional deal with Balenciaga, Justin is Mr. Poster Boy, and his latest look went full priest, alongside being sleek and pretty futuristic.

Check out the "Peaches" singer's Balenciaga get-up, plus more photos below.