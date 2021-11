Caroline Rauseo will be featured as a new cast member on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, like many of the ladies of the Real Housewives franchise, she's not an actual housewife.

While Caroline was married to husband Francesco for many years, the couple called it quits some time ago and on November 28, The Sun shared details of the couple's split, revealing that Caroline will be getting to keep their previously shared $1.1 million mansion.