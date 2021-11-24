After Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa & Justin Bieber, Andrew Watt Talks Latest Collab

Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Justin Bieber have one thing in common professionally: they all belong to a select group of artists who have worked with music producer Andrew Watt, whose wide range and impressive resume include some of the biggest pop and rock stars out there.

Cyrus and Lipa both collaborated with the Grammy-winning producer, 31, in 2020. Meanwhile, Bieber teamed up with Watt for his Justice album earlier this year, although the duo has a long history dating back to 2015.

Here's who the 2021 Producer Of The Year is partnering with next.