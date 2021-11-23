Patriots Rumors: Julian Edelman Reveals What Mac Jones Needs To Be Like Tom Brady

Well, we've got some terrible news for 31 NFL teams: New England Patriots are once again playing like Super Bowl contenders.

Bill Belichick's team is peaking at the right time. They've won 5 straight games after starting off the season 2-4 and have clinched the top spot in the AFC East after the Bills' tough loss to the Colts.

Their defense has been as dominant as it used to be during the Tom Brady era and they now look like the clear-cut favorite to win the division.