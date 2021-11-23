Patriots Rumors: Julian Edelman Reveals What Mac Jones Needs To Be Like Tom Brady

The Patriots now have a must-win game on deck as they host the Tennessee Titans fresh off an embarrassing loss.
But even though they've won 5 straight and the Titans are coming of an unlikely defeat to the Houston Texans, coach Belichick knows that beating Mike Vrabel's team will be an uphill battle:
“They turned the ball over against the Texans, so that’s hard to count on,” Belichick told the media, as quoted by NBC Sports. “That’s not what they do. I don’t think we’ll get that. They’re a tough, physical team. The backs run hard. They have a very experienced line. They’re tough. They’re physical. They make you beat them. They don’t make many mistakes. They know what they’re doing. They’re sound. They’re a good, fundamental team. They tackle well. The backs and receivers run hard with the ball. The quarterback is athletic. Sound in the kicking game. We’re going to have to play a good football game in all three phases.”
The Titans have destroyed contenders but are 0-2 against the Texans and the Jets, so given the playoff implications of this game, we can expect it to be one of the most exciting matchups of the season.