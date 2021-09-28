'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Denies She's Going Broke After Listing Three Homes

Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently put three of their homes on the market. But are they really going "broke," as certain rumors have suggested?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa appeared live on the RHONJ Obsessed fan page on Instagram, where she addressed the rumors after allegedly “downgrading” to a $950,000 property in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey following the December 2020 sale of her family's $2.5 million home in nearby Montville.

Melissa And Joe Gorga Are House Flippers

"Regarding the rumors, let me just clear this up right now,” Melissa said, via Heavy. “It’s so crazy! You’d think after people knowing us for so many years, they would know that Joe and I do this for a living.”

If you have been a long-time fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, you likely know that Melissa and Joe are professional house flippers who are constantly buying and selling properties.

“Like, we buy homes that the other people probably look at and say, ‘This is a dump. I’d never buy that,'” she explained. “We pretty much knock them down, and then we build something much nicer."

Melissa Gorga Is Looking Forward To A New Home

"So when people say, ‘They’re selling everything, they’re broke,’ I’m like, what is wrong with everyone? Why does it automatically have to go to a negative?… Why can’t it be that we’re trying to move on up, actually?” Melissa continued.

Following the sale of their Montville home, Melissa said that while she will miss her family's former residence, she was looking forward to the future.

“My family and I have so many amazing memories in this house,” Melissa told People. “Joe and I built and designed it from the ground up. However, we decided it was time for a change and we’re excited to see where life brings us next.”

Melissa Gorga Will Miss Her Shore Property

In addition to selling their main home, Melissa and Joe have also listed both of their Tom’s River vacation homes.

“It’s a very hot topic in this house to be honest with you because it’s kind of a sore subject right now,” Melissa told RHONJ Obsessed. “I’ll tell you it will be to be continued I guess. I don’t know that it’s gonna happen because I already have two full offers within one day on the house, and I believe I’m getting cold feet. …I don’t know that I’m even going to accept it.”

As they work on the construction of a their $950,000 home, which they are currently renovating, Melissa and Joe are also hoping to buy a new place in the Hamptons.

Melissa And Joe Gorga Are On The Hunt In The Hamptons

"They are looking to buy in the Hamptons,” their rep told Bravo. “They have spent summers down the [Jersey] shore since they were married and are looking to change it up.”

“Melissa and Joe have had a shore home since they were married and are ready to make a move,” the rep added to the New York Post. “They are currently looking at property in the Hamptons and are planning to spend their summers there in the future.”

Melissa, Joe, and their cast mates are expected to return to Bravo for season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey sometime later this year or early next year.

