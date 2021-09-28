'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Denies She's Going Broke After Listing Three Homes

Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently put three of their homes on the market. But are they really going "broke," as certain rumors have suggested?
Ahead of the highly-anticipated 12th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa appeared live on the RHONJ Obsessed fan page on Instagram, where she addressed the rumors after allegedly “downgrading” to a $950,000 property in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey following the December 2020 sale of her family's $2.5 million home in nearby Montville.