When Jay Z Confessed of Cheating On His Wife Beyoncé and Blamed it on His Childhood Problems

Rapper Jay Z reportedly cheated on his wife Beyoncé when they were still married and blamed it on his childhood problems, reported Koimoi. The ultimate power couple of the music industry, rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé did have some trouble in their paradise.

They have always made iconic public appearances on the red carpets and have had their fair share of trouble in their blissful matrimony. Back in 2017, while everything seemed picture-perfect, the couple turned heads after rumors of her husband having an affair broke out.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

There was definitely pandemonium after rumors flew and the couple was bombarded with questions to find truth in the chaos. However, after remaining silent for a long time, the rapper came forward in complete honesty and truth while admitting to cheating on his beloved wife.

In an exclusive interview with The New York Times with Dean Baquet, the rapper had an intense 35-minute conversation regarding his song The Story of OJ from his album 4:44 followed by his marriage and other topics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Jay Z emphasized the kind of story he wanted to highlight in the song including the story of pioneer O.J Simpson's story growing up. The rapper proceeded to talk about the inspiration behind his deep and impactful raps that have propelled him into one of the best-noted rappers globally.

As the intricately designed interview progressed, Jay Z admits that he indeed battled infidelity even though he was in a loving and committed relationship with the Halo singer Beyoncé. His reasoning on the issue was primarily related to his traumatic childhood that caused him to take such a step.

In a heartbreaking and regretful tone he said, "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you have caused and then have to deal with yourself." He goes on to add his coping mechanism and claimed how hard he worked to salvage his relationship with Beyoncé and empathized with her pain.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

"You have to survive so you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions," said a remorseful Jay Z. The interview progresses with him further elaborating on the core reason that caused him to cheat besides the fact that he struggled to connect with his significant other because of these shut-down emotions. "In my case, it's deep. And then all things happen there: Infidelity."

The Why I Love You singer even thought of forever parting ways with his wife due to the guilt and pain he felt after cheating on her. However, after multiple rounds of therapy and consistent effort to work on his marriage, the two overcame the challenge and remain one of the most incredible power couples in the entertainment industry.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 5, 2023. It has since been updated.