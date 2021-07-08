NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Mavs For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Wizards may not have shown any sign that they are planning to move Beal but if they won't show him a clear path to title contention, most people think that he may soon follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Washington.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams would surely be lining up to acquire Beal from the Mavericks this summer.