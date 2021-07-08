NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To Mavs For Package Centered On Kristaps Porzingis

Trending Stories
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. The Wizards may not have shown any sign that they are planning to move Beal but if they won't show him a clear path to title contention, most people think that he may soon follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Washington.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams would surely be lining up to acquire Beal from the Mavericks this summer.

Mavericks Could Go All-In For Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal making plays for the Wizards
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

One of the aspiring contenders that could go all-in for Beal is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas that would help some of the league's best superstars to get over the top in the 2021-22 NBA season. For the Mavericks, it's the hypothetical deal that would pair Luka Doncic with Beal in Dallas.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a package that includes Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Brunson, Josh Green, and two future first-round picks to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

Bradley Beal A Worthy Acquisition For Mavericks

Bradley Beal celebrating a successful play
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

Giving up all those assets for Beal would make a lot of sense for the Mavericks, especially if they want to keep Doncic happy and become a more competitive team in the Western Conference next season. Beal would tremendously boost the Mavericks' performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them one of the league's best scorers, as well as a great playmaker and an elite three-point shooter.

This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Bradley Beal's On-Court Fit With Luka Doncic

Bradley Beal and Luka Doncic standing next to each other after the buzzer
Gettyimages | Tom Pennington

With their ability to excel on the court with or without the ball in their hands, Hughes believes Doncic and Beal won't have a hard time building chemistry in Dallas.

"Both players have the vision and unselfishness to make this partnership something more than a typical 'your turn, my turn' arrangement," Hughes wrote. "Doncic sees all the angles and has no problem whipping the ball to the open man when the defense closes in on him, and Beal hasn't ranked below the 93rd percentile in assist rate among wings in any of the last four seasons."

Kristaps Porzingis Could Form Intriguing Duo With Russell Westbrook In Washington

Though there would be better offers on the trade market, the proposed blockbuster deal would also be worth exploring for the Wizards. It would allow them to collect assets that they need to rebuild, while having the option to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference next year. Hughes thinks that Porzingis could form an intriguing duo with Russell Westbrook in Washington.

"A true stretch-5 could go a long way toward alleviating the spacing crunch created by a point guard whose jumper doesn't scare defenses enough to pull them out to the perimeter," Hughes wrote.

