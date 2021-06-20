Trending Stories
Dixie D'Amelio Rocks A Bikini To Address Her Name

Dixie D'Amelio close up
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Dixie D'Amelio is getting insane likes for proving she's more than just a pretty face. The 19-year-old singer and TikTok superstar made her weekend Instagram share both a bikini-clad display and a major pun on her name, posting for her 24.5 million followers and with a beachy setting that 100% fed into the punny caption. Sharing multiple snaps as she rocked a high-waisted bronze bikini and loud printed shirt, the sister to Charli D'Amelio went for "DIckSEA," and there was more as the brunette twisted up her last name, too. Check it out below.

A Different Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio in red dress
DixieDamelio/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Together with social media sensation Charli, Dixie is fresh from the launch of her Social Tourist clothing brand, although it was a break from the promo yesterday as the star snagged a total 2.9 million+ likes for getting snapped candidly on tropical shores and backed by high-rise hotel buildings and palms.

Showing off her figure in a thin-strapped bikini that came high-waisted for a '90s finish, Dixie rocked a dark manicure to match, also smiling in fun hoop earrings in the second photo.

See The Photos Below

Enjoying a Bahamas vacation is seemingly bringing perks for fans as Dixie delights in swimwear and shows her wit. "DIckSeA daMneLLiO," the caption read, with fans absolutely losing it as they replied: "CAPTION!" A like was quickly left by sister Charli - the two are now making more than Dunkin' Donuts bucks as their clothing label, a subbrand oh Hollister, gains media attention.

Dixie's post this weekend directly followed one with her famous sister as the two promoted their new apparel via a fashion show including a slew of fellow TikTok stars. More photos below.

Launching Clothing Brand

Dixie D'Amelio in black dress
DixieDamelio/Instagram

While fellow TikTok star Addison Rae runs her beauty brand, it's jeans, skirts, and just about everything else from this power duo, whose Livestreamed fashion show this month saw TikTokers from Avani Gregg and Madi Monroe to Caroline Ricke walking the runway. Items start at around $25, rising to $85 for pricier items.

“Our global brand launch last month was such an exciting moment for us and our relationship with Hollister,” Charli said in a statement, adding that both sisters are really "passionate." Scroll for more photos.

250 Million Joint Followers

Together, and across all social media platforms, the D'Amelio sisters boast over 250 million followers. Charli has a lucrative deal with donut and coffee chain Dunkin' Donuts, but much like 24-year-old model Sommer Ray, the bigger bucks lie in the own brand. Fitness model Rae this month launched her IAMRAIS beauty line, one that joins her Sommer Ray's Shop clothing and swim one.

Dixie also boasts an impressive celebrity following on Instagram. Her account is kept tabs on by stars including Bella Thorne, Hailey Bieber, Bebe Rexha, and Jennifer Lopez.

