Jokes on Tom Brady's Divorce with Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Take Centre Stage During Roast

Tom Brady and his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen were among the key topics of trolling during Netflix's live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, May 5. The NFL star split with the Brazilian model in October 2022 after 13 years and two kids.

Comedian Kevin Hart, the host of the Netflix comedy special, roasted his guest of honor, Brady, who proved to be a 'good sport' on and off the field. "Gisele gave you an ultimatum," the 44-year-old took a jibe at the retired quarterback, adding, "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it," as per OK! Magazine.

Hart then poked fun at Bundchen, who moved on with her new boyfriend and karate coach, Joaquim Valente. "You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," making fun of Brady for being in oblivion about the blossoming romance between the two, "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

The former footballer laughed through the joke, raising a toast with his glass, but seemingly appeared uncomfortable. Other than Hart, Brady's friends and teammates like Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Drew Bledsoe, Randy Moss, and Kim Kardashian, pulled no punches roasting him over everything from Deflategate to his failed marriage.

The actor/comedian spoke to an Entertainment Tonight correspondent before the event and revealed he's approaching the comedy special without any limits. "I'm being mean today," he quipped. "I'm not nice Kevin today... ​I'm expecting to lose the relationship with Tom after today. I've already come in with that," referring to his mockery at Brady's marriage dissolution. However, Hart noted that the former footballer is not thin-skinned and is aware that his jokes are part of fun and games in alignment with the show's spirit. "Tom knows I love him. He knows all my stuff is coming from a place of fun and good heart, but I do have a job to do. I have a job to do," Hart clarified.

Brady and Bundchen share two kids: a 13-year-old son, Benjamin, and a 10-year-old daughter, Vivian. The fashion model announced their separation in a social media post, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart." She continued, "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."