Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Claps Back at Nasty Tattoo Criticism

Ava Phillippe, daughter of Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, is no stranger to the spotlight. Recently, she found herself addressing critics who had negative comments to share about her tattoos. In a TikTok video, Phillippe shared a powerful message about self-confidence and resilience. The clip captured Phillippe lip-syncing to a popular TikTok lyric, “At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what anyone thinks but you,” which she captioned, “When strangers online say they hate my tattoos… 🤷🏼‍♀️ #wronggirl #sorrynotsorry.” Additionally, Phillippe donned a white skirt and beige tank top that flaunted the tattoos on her arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ava (@avaphillippe)

As per US Weekly, Phillippe faced criticism for her body art, which she had proudly displayed at a recent Tiffany & Co. celebration in Beverly Hills. Her tattoos, including a black 'Admit One' ticket, a flower, and several other symbols, reflect her personal style and individuality. Earlier, in an interview, she emphasized the significance of treating others well and radiating positivity from within. She remarked, “A big saying in the South, especially amongst women is ‘Pretty is as pretty does.’ Every time that comes up in my brain or I see people being critical of others online for their appearance, I just always think, you’re only as beautiful as you treat other people. I think that you glow from within when you’re a good person.”

Ava Phillippe, 24, slams trolls for 'toxic' body shaming comments pic.twitter.com/8XKE2PehLd — Rahmah Sanni (@SanniRahma61573) May 5, 2024

Additionally, she posted another TikTok video addressing the body shaming comments targeted at her. In the clip, she shared her experience of being criticized for her weight. She wrote, "NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online. I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I'm too fat. The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin. My weight did not change in the period between their comments (& it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!) It's such bulls--t. No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like. You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are...Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures," E! News reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

Her caption on the post read, "Pretty is as pretty does, babes...& body shaming is simply toxic behavior. #loveyouasyouare (P.S. I put 'woman' because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; body shaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.)" Additionally, on her Instagram Stories, Phillippe uploaded a picture of herself and her dog with the message, "Body shaming is toxic behavior. (Asked Benji & he agreed) So maybe just...don't do that??"