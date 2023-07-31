Justin Bieber May Finally Remove His Angel Tattoo of Selena Gomez After Five Years of Marriage to Hailey

The drama between Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez dates back to the genesis of their relationship in 2011. The pair were quite inseparable, just like high school sweethearts. Although the two always used to fawn over each other in public, their romance eventually ran out through the years. They were involved in an on-and-off relationship that finally took its curtain call in 2018. And although fans globally rooted for #Jelena, the two thought it was best not to be romantically involved any longer.

The former flames were very dedicated to each other, to the point where Bieber even got a permanent tattoo dedicated to Gomez in the year 2013. The tattoo is located on Bieber's left wrist and is a picture of an angel rendered to appear like Gomez. The tattoo was done so as to prove his love to the Fetish singer back when they were still in a romantic relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Fans suspect that it isn't the only tattoo dedicated to Gomez and have claimed that Bieber's neck tattoo also pays homage to the Wolves singer. The humble rose on the Peaches singer's neck is said to have a faint 'S' shape to it. And Roses just happen to be Gomez's favorite flower. But it seems like Bieber is ready to finally let go of the #Jelena chapter once and for all.

Rumors of Bieber having the angel tattoo removed emerged after he was recently spotted with a grey sweater that had his left sleeve rolled up. Hinting that he may be getting the tattoo removed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

According to reports, the Sorry singer is said to be finally removing the tattoo he once got for the Taki Taki singer back when the two were together. But the only thing bothering fans is the timing of its removal. Since Bieber has been married to his supermodel wife, Hailey Bieber, for a blissful five years, fans question the reason behind suddenly doing so.

According to a DeuxMoi blind, Justin Bieber is planning on getting his Selena Gomez tattoo removed, 5 years into his marriage to Hailey Bieber. pic.twitter.com/N4T0BGgMVn — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) July 21, 2023

According to a Tweet by Pop Faction, citing Deuxmoi, Bieber is contemplating whether or not to remove the said imprint. In response to the Tweet, some fans expressed their relief in light of recent events.

One such Twitter user mentioned being 'glad' that Bieber was finally erasing Gomez from his life. And further talked about how Beiber "didn't deserve" Gomez in the first place. "Remove all tattoos related to Selena", concluded the critic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Another person on the thread mentioned feeling utter joy about the ordeal and said that "it should have been that way since they eloped". In addition, they were thankful that Bieber made a wise choice to get rid of the tattoo and extended best wishes to the Biebers. In light of recent events, no official comment or statement has been released by Bieber to either confirm or deny the said rumors. Whether or not he's actually considering removing the tattoo is yet to be determined.

