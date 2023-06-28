Kim Kardashian's Concerned Fans Notice North West's Sudden Unusual Behavior on TikTok

Kim Kardashian's oldest child North West has been grabbing the eyeballs of many fans on TikTok over her sudden behavioral change. North has a joint TikTok account with mom Kim, and the mother-daughter duo posts several entertaining videos together. However, recently, North sparked concerns over her absence from the videos Kim posted.

The Skims founder had a bitter divorce from rapper Kanye West, as the ex-couple disagreed on several things. However, after her divorce settlement, Kim admitted that Ye was right about North's over-indulgence on social media. She even regretted one specific incident which blew up on the internet.

The 10-year-old posted the controversial video on TikTok where she rapped the mature lyrics of an Ice Spice song on TikTok. During an interview with Time Magazine, Kim admitted she was guilty of allowing her daughter to do that, per The US Sun.

On June 25, 2023, Kim posted a video of herself to the mother-daughter account, sans daughter North. The video clip showed the Hulu star with a TikTok filter over her face. She performed a choreographed dance of a sped-up version of Doechii's What It Is.

North was nowhere to be found. However, this isn't the first time fans have noticed the absence of the pre-teen from the social media account. During the early months of 2023, North left fans wondering where is she. The young girl suddenly stopped posting content for several days for unknown reasons.

Many concerned fans flocked to Reddit to discuss the reason for her sudden sabbatical. A fan, u/ [deleted], wrote on Reddit, "Thank you!! So tired of the TikTok strawman. None of us think North should be on TikTok." Another fan, u/GreenDog48, questioned, "Can you not make accounts private on TikTok? Younger users cannot create videos on TikTok. Maybe that's for a valid reason."

According to TODAY, the reality TV star dished out why she took down one of North's videos. During the discussion, Kim bared it all out about the challenges she has faced by allowing her pre-teen to go the social media route.

She also posed concerns about letting her child access social media and how her kid's presence in the public eye is a lot of "trial and error." Discussing the "suggestive" rap video by North, Kim explained, "As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down.'"

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added, "I saw on the internet, [people saying] 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance. But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative."

Despite giving kids the "creative freedom" on social media, Kim quickly realized it was an error in judgment as she let that video pass. After this particular video blew up, Kim also deleted other videos as fans confronted her about the liberty she allowed her 10-year-old.

Kim and her daughter North launched their joint TikTok account in 2021. Kanye West, now officially Ye, posted concerns on the internet over his daughter's growing social media addiction. However, Kim urged Ye to keep their co-parenting matter private.

