Kourtney Claims She Wasn’t ‘Quite Ready’ for ‘The Kardashians’ Shoot Three Months After Giving Birth

While filming promotional images and videos for the fifth season of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian spoke candidly about an emotional day that took place only three months after giving birth to her son Rocky Thirteen. Kardashian's post opened with a photo of herself in a brown knit dress, posing in front of a green screen. A video from the session and a mirror selfie in a form-fitting brown dress were also part of the collage.

She wrote on Instagram, "I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day. And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas." Kardashian, however, mentioned that she is trying to shift her perspective from being pessimistic to being more hopeful. She added, "something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives! I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom…we really have so much fun together! What a beautiful life!"

The celebrity's most recent message comes after her motivational letter to herself and fellow new moms that she published last month. Kardashian posted a series of bikini photos and then an inspirational message to her fans while she was having fun in Turks & Caicos with her sisters and their kids. As reported by ET Online, she wrote on her Instagram Story, "Dear new mommies. Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting." She pointed out that when it comes to their changing bodies, mothers who breastfeed have much more to deal with. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic," she stated in a letter. Her message to other moms ended with the words, "You are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)."

Kardashian is also a mother to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex-partner Scott Disick. Travis Barker is the father of two children—Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18—with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. After growing her family, Kardashian is reportedly more joyful than she has ever been, an insider told ET in April. The insider spilled, "Kourtney has been feeling great. She is happier than she has been in a long time. She is thrilled that she expanded her family with Travis and it's been a bright new chapter for everyone. Kourtney and Travis' kids have been embracing Rocky and are very involved as older siblings."