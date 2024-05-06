Donald Trump Declares He ‘Doesn’t Care’ About His Many Legal Issues: “Life Is Life”

At a private donor dinner in Florida on Saturday, Donald Trump expressed his lack of concern about his multiple legal issues. During a meal at Mar-a-Lago, the former President discussed his criminal charges and said, "If you care too much, you tend to choke. And in a way, I don't care. It's just, you know, life is life." Trump also attacked Democrats, accusing them of 'running a Gestapo administration,' a reference to the Nazi secret police agency.

And with any luck at all, he'll get life before all this is over.. — Richard Gillam (@RichardGillam12) May 6, 2024

As reported by NBC, he said, "And it's the only thing they have. And it's the only way they're going to win in their opinion." Trump went on to say that Biden is "the worst president in the history of our country. He's grossly incompetent. He's crooked as hell. He's the Manchurian candidate, he accepts massive amounts of money from China, from Russia, from Ukraine, and many other countries."

Additionally, he referred to Jack Smith, the special counsel who is pursuing two federal charges against Trump, as a 'deranged' and 'evil thug.' Trump did, however, acknowledge to the people there that he was taken aback upon first learning of his indictment. He continued, "Once I got indicted, I said, Holy shit. I just got indicted. Me. I got indicted."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Graythen

The Republican National Committee (RNC) held the luncheon as a part of their spring retreat in the Sunshine State. According to CNN, which cited persons familiar with the fundraiser, hundreds of people attended the event, and many of them gave donations totaling $40,000 or more. Trump also mentioned several possible vice presidential contenders on stage, including Representative Byron Donalds of Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, and Sen. Tim Scott of New York.

Trump has been charged with 34 felonies for first-degree falsifying business documents, all of which are connected to his involvement in paying Stormy Daniels, a porn actress, hush money. The Manhattan District Attorney's office prosecutors have also charged Trump with masterminding a larger plot to influence the 2016 presidential election by ordering his associates to buy false narratives about him in order to conceal them. Of the four criminal charges against Trump, this is the first to go to trial—and it could be the only one that does so before Election Day. The front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination has denied any wrongdoing.

Donald Trump: "These indictments are not just an attack on me. They're an assault on the Constitutional rights of all Americans. Alphonse Capone. Has anyone ever heard of Al Capone?... He got indicted less than I did...I've got so many indictments." pic.twitter.com/rZbiMimobZ — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) May 1, 2024

In a recent ABC News/Ipsos survey conducted between April 25 and 30, which was released on Sunday, 80% of Trump's fans said they would still back him even if he was found guilty of a criminal in the hush money case. The poll was done by Langer Research Associates. Meanwhile, 20% of Trump's supporters would either rethink (16%) or withdraw (4%). The poll's nationwide sample size consisted of 2,260 individuals, with a two percentage point margin of error for the whole sample. Democrats made up 31% of the national sample, Republicans made up 29%, and independents made up 28%.