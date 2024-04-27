Kim Kardashian Shares BTS Pics of Criminal Justice Reform Talk with VP Kamala Harris at White House

Returning to the White House over four years after her initial visit to meet with then-president Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian has shared some behind-the-scenes snapshots from her recent time there. According to The US Sun, the Skims founder traveled to Washington D.C. on Thursday to engage in discussions about criminal reform with Vice President Kamala Harris. The significant meeting took place in the Roosevelt Room of The White House, where Kardashian was captured giving a speech during their conversation while Harris attentively listened.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Taylor Hill

On her Instagram Stories, the star of The Kardashians offered a peek into her journey, capturing a photo of a steel plaque. It read, "Seal of the President of the United States." In the following picture, Kardashian showcased her view of The White House from her vantage point. The last photo captured her striking a pose with a kissy face and a peace sign as she strolled around the expansive building. She captioned her post by writing, "Can't wait to share all about the second chances event today at the White House. Thank you Madame Vice President." In addition, at the start of the meeting, Harris expressed appreciation for Kardashian's activism.

In a video of the meeting which the White House shared on YouTube, Harris said, "I want to thank Kim for your advocacy and for using your platform in a way that has really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances," as reported by PEOPLE. During their meeting, Kardashian and Harris delved into the SKIMS founder's previous efforts in lobbying Trump to grant clemency to individuals behind bars. In 2018, she garnered significant attention for her successful campaign to persuade Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a woman from Alabama.

In the 1990s, Johnson received a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, her first offense. Kardashian later replicated this effort by advocating for numerous inmates she believed were either wrongly convicted or serving excessively harsh sentences across the nation. "I am super honored to be here to hear your stories today and I think it's so important to share them and amplify them because there are so many people that are in your position that could use the inspiration. I'm just here to help and spread the word." Addressing the panelists, Kardashian mentioned her stance on the issue. Harris also expressed her desire to reduce or pardon sentences for certain crimes.

Reports indicate that Kardashian discussed how her advocacy efforts inspired her to pursue a career in law. She said, "It was actually in this very room that I was in years ago, my first clemency meeting, that really inspired me to take a journey. I didn't know a whole lot, and I was inspired to go to law school and really further my education to see what I can do to help." She earlier revealed during an interview, "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."