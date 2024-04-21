Donald Trump Says Joe Biden is the 'Worst President in US History': 'Worse Than Jimmy Carter'

Declaring Joe Biden the 'worst president in history,' former President Donald Trump made a few disparaging remarks about the current President, including the need for Biden to be removed. "I think what's going to happen is we're going to end up doing so well. We're way ahead in the polls against Biden. Biden has destroyed our country. Look, Biden is the worst president in the history of our country. Worse than Jimmy Carter by a long shot."

Trump: "Biden is the worst president in the history of our country. Worse than Jimmy Carter by a long shot. Jimmy Carter's happy.."

Trump continued, "Jimmy Carter's happy because he's got, he's had a brilliant presidency compared to Biden. He's destroyed our country between the borders and everything else. He has destroyed our country. Not only that, wars are breaking out all over the world. We'll end up with this foolish person. This person that doesn't, we're going to end up in a World War Three. So we have to get rid of Biden."

As per The NY Post, like Biden's, Carter's presidency was characterized by mounting costs, upheaval in Afghanistan, Russian invasions, and diplomatic difficulties with Iran. Carter's government tried to control the 10% annual average inflation rate that was brought on by high oil prices by raising interest rates to above 17%, which resulted in a recession. Despite rising to a 41-year high of 9.1% in 2022 under Biden, inflation was less than the 13.5% peak seen in Carter's last year in office. Nonetheless, Trump claimed that Biden 'has destroyed our country,' and the Republican nominee was 'way ahead in the polls against him.'

As per Fox News, following his victory in the Iowa caucuses, the GOP front-runner had mocked Biden. "I don't want to be overly rough on the president, but I have to say that he is the worst president that we've had in the history of our country, he's destroying our country." Trump continued by asserting that former President Carter was 'brilliant by comparison,' although Carter was widely blamed for his mishandling of the economy, which led to high unemployment and inflation as well as the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

The real estate tycoon added: "You know, my wife attended the funeral two months ago of Rosalynn Carter and it was beautiful. And Jimmy Carter was there. And I thought to myself, Jimmy Carter is happy now because he will go down as being a brilliant president by comparison to Joe Biden. He'll be a brilliant president," Trump continued. "He's going to be known as brilliant by comparison."

Following the nation's primaries, in which Trump defeated former governor Nikki Haley, governor Ron DeSantis, and other Republican contenders for 2024, Trump was able to win the first 20 delegates in the contest and establish himself as the Republican nominee. The former President added that he would prioritize border security during his speech. Voters in Iowa considered the issue as important as anything, even surpassing the economy, which came in second. "We're going to seal up the border because right now we have an invasion and we have an invasion of millions and millions of people that are coming into our country. I can't imagine why they think that's a good thing. It's a very bad thing," he said. "We have to stop the invasion," he added.