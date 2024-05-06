Trump Compares Biden White House to Nazis in a New Wild Rant: ‘Gestapo Administration’

Former president Donald Trump attacked prosecutors in his legal cases before likening President Joe Biden's administration to the Gestapo, the Nazi Germany secret police force, while speaking at a private Republican National Committee (RNC) donor event at his Mar-a-Lago estate, as reported by multiple outlets that obtained audio of the exchange. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee—whose language has been likened to that of Adolf Hitler, who has even been recorded praising Hitler on several occasions, and who has declared he would establish dictatorship on 'day one' if reelected—failed to recognize the hypocrisy of his comments, according to HuffPost.

“These people are running a Gestapo administration,” Trump asserted. “And it’s the only thing they have. And it’s the only way they’re going to win, in their opinion, and it’s actually killing them. But it doesn’t bother me,” he added. At the event, Trump reportedly insulted and attacked special counsel Jack Smith, who is handling his two federal prosecutions, among other prosecutors.

At a private donor event, closed to the press, Trump said President Biden was "running a Gestapo administration" — likening the admin to the secret police force of Nazi Germany.



He called Biden a "Manchurian candidate." He called Jack Smith an "evil thug" and "deranged."



Trump… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 5, 2024

During his address, Trump referred to Smith as a 'f**king a**hole' and assigned other derogatory terms such as 'deranged,' 'evil thug,' and someone who is 'unattractive both inside and out.' He also referred to Fani Willis, the District Attorney for Fulton County, who is leading the prosecution in Georgia's election interference case against him. Alluding to her alleged connection to previous special prosecutor Nathan Wade, he declared that 'Mrs. Wade' is a 'real beauty.'

Trump accuses Biden of being the Gestapo when HE’S the Nazi



He smears Biden with the Big Lie when HE’S the insurrectionist



He accuses Biden of treason when HE’S the one who serves Putin



He calls him sleepy when HE’S the one who sleeps in court



EVERY accusation is a projection — Lindy Li (@lindyli) May 6, 2024

Trump, who's accused of 88 crimes in four separate criminal prosecutions, stated that he was softer on Biden before the indictment, but 'now the gloves have to come off.' “Once I got indicted, I said holy shit, I just got indicted,” Trump expressed his suprisment, comparing his legal troubles to those of Al Capone. “Me, I got indicted,” he exclaimed.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Trump's remarks came as a part of his attempt to win back the presidency on November 5th. On the campaign trail, he has made several divisive and bigoted remarks, disparaging opponents and immigrants with vitriolic rhetoric. He has likened immigrants to animals and issued a threat of violence if he loses the 2024 election. However, he is currently confronted with several legal issues, both civil and criminal. He continues to refute all charges, as per Reuters.

Dep press secretary Andrew Bates has the White House response to Trump’s “Gestapo” comment from his donor retreat: pic.twitter.com/4ftTNa9OoB — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 6, 2024

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates attacked Trump's most recent comment in a statement, arguing that the former president was supporting fascist speech and "lunching with neo-Nazis and fanning debunked conspiracy theories that have cost brave police officers their lives." Bates further criticized Trump, contrasting Biden's actions while in office. "President Biden is bringing the American people together around our shared democratic values and the rule of law- an approach that has delivered the biggest violent crime reduction in 50 years," Bates claimed.