Democrat Jared Moskowitz Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Lunacy’ as She Echoes Putin’s Lies About Nazis

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz of Florida has voiced concerns over the behavior of Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia. Moskowitz criticized Greene during a debate on funding, to aid Ukraine against the Russian invasion. He rebuked Greene, accusing her of echoing Vladimir Putin's conspiracy theories concerning Nazis.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Speaking to CNN's Kate Bolduan, he expressed, "We can't let the Freedom Caucus, the chaos caucus, the folks that literally want to see the world burn, the isolationists who would literally let Putin take Europe, who would let the ayatollah in Iran take Israel. It's our time to lead in the 118th Congress, and I think Democrats and Republicans are going to take that together related to this is what happened in committee [Wednesday] with Marjorie Taylor Greene," as per Raw Story.

Jared Moskowitz mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene is my favorite thing pic.twitter.com/EiyWA7Hk0B — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) April 18, 2024

Moskowitz opposed Greene's false claim that neo-Nazis were in Ukraine, an excuse that Putin often uses to justify his invasion. He also sponsored a bill to have Greene designated as the Russian president's special ambassador to the United States Congress.

"I don't think there's a psychologist in the world that knows what's going on with Marjorie Taylor Greene," Moskowitz stated. "I mean, we're going to have to study that for generations. I mean, it's just out of control, and what's getting frustrating to me is that other people, her members, her Republican colleagues who know this stuff, this lunacy, sit there, like, that's just another normal day. No, we've got to stop this nonsense."

Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office.



I will never back down to the enemy of the American people and neither should you. pic.twitter.com/K3JuvqrDGS — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 26, 2021

Georgia's 14th Congressional District representative, Greene, regularly shares far-right extremist opinions and discredited conspiracy theories, on her page, such as the bogus QAnon theory that pits former President Donald Trump against a shadowy group of Democrats and celebrities who abuse children.

Greene approved of a January 2019 tweet that stated that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be removed more quickly with "a bullet to the head." She also enjoyed remarks posted online about the execution of FBI officers who, in her opinion, were operatives against Trump and members of the 'deep state'.

One of former President Barack Obama's most notable foreign policy accomplishments, the Iran Deal, was the subject of conspiracy theories in a Facebook post that Greene shared in April 2018. Greene was questioned in a comment, "Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???," a reference to Obama and Hillary Clinton. "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off," was Greene's response.

In a statement published on her Twitter account, she acknowledged that she liked posts and left comments, but she also stated that other individuals manage her Facebook page. "Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet," she wrote, as per CNN.