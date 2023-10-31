Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back as he addressed the selection of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who was recently throned following weeks of Republican turmoil. Kimmel’s blistering criticism primarily revolved around Johnson’s support for former President Donald Trump’s efforts to repeat the 2020 election results, in a bid to regain power despite losing. "You can't even definitively say Mike Johnson is the best Mike Johnson they could've chosen," Kimmel mocked as he began his comedic take on the new House Speaker. While bantering, he then listed a series of hypothetical Mike Johnsons, ranging from chefs to athletes to yodelers. In accordance with Kimmel, any of these fictional Mike Johnson would have been a much better option for the role of the speaker due to their lack of indulgence in efforts to reverse a presidential election.

But the late-night host’s jab didn’t take a break there, Kimmel continued to underscore the various aspects of Johnson’s political career trajectory that have raised eyebrows and generated criticism. He pointed out Johnson’s controversial stance, including his alignment with anti-gay and anti-choice stances, as well as his inclination toward conspiracy theories. As per HuffPost, Kimmel’s criticism showcased his classic dry wit and his ability to present complex political issues in an entertaining manner is impeccable. Kimmel asserted, “Also anti-gay, anti-choice, pro-conspiracy theory, he seems terrific,” Kimmel exclaimed. “Not only is he not the best choice for speaker, you can’t even definitively say Mike Johnson is the best Mike Johnson they could’ve chosen. “You could go to the middle of the phone book and pick any of the hundreds of Mike Johnsons. Each one would be a better choice for speaker because not one of them tried to overthrow the presidential election,”

Kimmel’s funny jab at Johnson’s political inclination drew attention to the skepticism and criticisms surrounding the Speaker’s appointment. According to The Guardian, it underscored the controversial political realm that exists in the United States, with some individuals embracing far-right ideologies and indulging in efforts to harm the democratic process. Late-night entertainment, including shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live, is popular for its ability to analyze and satirize political developments. In the current scenario, Kimmel’s inspection of Johnson’s role as House Speaker was no exception. The late-night host brought his unique and classic style to the conversation, addressing the controversial nature of Johnson’s political career in a witty manner.

In the realm of late-night comedy, political issues are often served with a side of humor. Kimmel's take on House Speaker Mike Johnson's controversial stance is just one example of how comedians use their platforms to engage with and critique the political world. In doing so, they provide audiences with a fresh perspective on complex issues, using humor as a tool to encourage reflection and discussion. With his sharp wit and knack for highlighting the absurdity of political situations, Kimmel once again succeeded in creating a humorous and thought-provoking take on the evolving landscape of American politics.

