Britney Spears Takes a Swipe at Estranged Family Days After 'Ugly' Physical Fight with Boyfriend

Britney Spears created a media frenzy last week when a freak incident unfolded at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles. According to initial media reports the Toxic hitmaker got into an altercation with her current partner, ex-convict Paul Soliz which resulted in the police and paramedics being called in. However, a few hours later Spears posted an emotional confessional video showcasing her injured ankle and blamed her mother Lynne Spears for the embarrassing moment. As per The UK Mirror, following the event, Jamie Lynn Spears, her sister, poked fun by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram stories: "Me watching what I predicted unfold after everyone told me I was crazy." Britney recently responded to the meme with a quote: "Don't ever lose sleep over people who ruined your dreams - Britney Spears," she posted on Instagram with a pink background.

Jamie Lynn also posted a heartfelt tribute to their mother on her birthday amid her elder sister's hotel drama. As per People, gushing over her mother's 'childlike spirit' she wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful mama. She has a childlike spirit that brings magic to everything she does, and we are so blessed to have her,” the Sweet Magnolias actress added. The caption was included on a picture of the Spears matriarch posing with her two granddaughters, Ivey Joan, age six, and Maddie Briann, age fifteen. Lynne was seen with an arm around Maddie, who was wearing a dark pink glittery dress for prom, and Ivey posing in the middle of the two.

Britney did not include any wishes for her mother instead she posted a throwback picture with her son. The Circus songstress can be seen carrying her elder son Sean Preston in her arms in the image. Britney had blamed her mother for calling the paramedics on her during the fateful event, she posted a note with a video saying: "I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!! I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it."

As per The UK Mirror, Lynne was spotted at the LAX airport soon after the incident, she was seen wearing an olive green pair of jeans, a denim jacket, a yellow shirt, and nude sandals that complemented her vacation luggage, as she exited the airport talking on the phone. As per The Daily Mail, she nodded in response to the question whether she would "always be there no matter what" for her estranged daughter.

As per People, an insider revealed in December 2023 that Lynne is constantly making efforts to improve her relationship with Britney, “Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life. Britney likes spending time with her,” the insider said. "They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other. Her mom does love her. There is no doubt about that,” the insider added “Britney can be very stubborn."